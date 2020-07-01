Get Fueled with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Brownie Bake Mixes

Let’s be honest, we’re typically not perusing the bake mix aisle with noble thoughts of nutrition and wellness in mind. But we may not be aware of two really big points: First, that some brownie mixes have double the sugar and calories of others. And second, that there’s actually a good-for-you option on shelves!

Decadently rich brownies that are also low in carbs, gluten-free and grain-free, and keto friendly? It's a reality that's easy to bring into your kitchen, thanks to key ingredients like almond flour, unsweetened cocoa powder and Swerve.

LOVE IT!

Swerve Sweets Brownie Mix

Box Mix + 2 Eggs + ½ Cup Oil + ½ Cup Water => homemade brownies in minutes!

Ingredients include: Blanched almond flour, Swerve, cocoa, tapioca starch, organic coconut flour, sea salt

Per Brownie: 160 calories, 13 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 16 grams carbs (5 net carbs), 3 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 4 grams protein

LIKE IT!

Simple Mills Brownie Mix

Ingredients include: Almond flour, organic coconut sugar, chocolate chips, cocoa, tapioca starch, sea salt

Per Brownie: 100 calories, 6 grams fat, 1.5 grams saturated fat, 13 grams carbs (11 net carbs), 2 grams fiber, 9 grams added sugar

HATE IT!

Traditional Brownie Mix – e.g. Duncan Hines, Betty Crocker

Ingredients include: sugar, white flour, palm oil, cocoa, corn syrup, corn starch

Per Brownie: 180 calories, 1.6 grams fat, <1 gram saturated fat, 40 grams carbs (40 net carbs), <1 gram fiber, 28 grams added sugar

Betty Crocker Mug Treats Hot Fudge Brownie Mix

Ingredients include: sugar, sweetened condensed milk, corn syrup, high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oil , white flour, chocolate chips

, white flour, chocolate chips Per Serving: 380 calories, 9 grams fat, 3.5 grams saturated fat, 72 grams carbs (70 grams net carbs), 2 grams fiber, 50 grams added sugar

