Get Fueled with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: BBQ Sauce

Summer’s the perfect time to fire up the grill, but your choice of BBQ sauce can make it or break it, nutritionally speaking. In today’s Get FUELED segment, Molly shares her top BBQ picks along with which brands pack in nearly a day’s worth of added sugar!

Looking to make your own homemade BBQ sauce? Check out this delicious Swerve-sweetened low-carb BBQ sauce!

LOVE IT!

Primal Kitchen Classic BBQ Sauce | Vegan, GF

Per 2 tablespoons: 15 calories – 160 mg sodium – 3 grams carbs – 2 grams sugar (0 added sugar)

All-organic ingredients include tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, apple cider vinegar, dijon mustard, spices

LIKE IT!

2 Sister’s BBQ Sauce [LOCAL]

Per 2 tablespoons: 35 calories – 550 mg sodium – 8 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar

Ingredients include tomatoes, salsa base (tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, vinegar, garlic, worcestershire…

Stubb’s All-Natural Bar-B-Q Sauce | Vegan, GF

Per 2 tablespoons: 30 calories – 250 mg sodium – 7 grams carbs – 5 grams sugar (4 grams added sugar)

Ingredients include tomato paste, vinegar, sugar, molasses, salt, spices…

Walden Farms Honey BBQ Sauce | GF

Per 2 tablespoons: 0 calories – 210 mg sodium – 0 carbs – 0 sugar

Water, tomato paste, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, vinegar, cellulose gel, salt…. Sucralose…

HATE IT!

Bone Suckin’ BBQ Sauce | GF

Per 2 tablespoons: 50 calories – 210 mg sodium – 13 grams carbs – 12 grams sugar

Tomato puree, honey, apple cider vinegar, molasses, mustard, salt, horseradish, herbs & spices

Kraft Sweet & Spicy Chipotle Barbeque Sauce

Per 2 tablespoons: 60 calories – 360 mg sodium – 15 grams carbs – 13 grams sugar (13 grams added sugar)

High fructose corn syrup, vinegar, water, tomato paste, molasses, sugar, apple cider vinegar…

Sweet Baby Ray’s Original Barbecue Sauce

Per 2 tablespoons: 70 calories – 290 mg sodium – 18 grams carbs – 17 grams sugar (17 grams added sugar)

High fructose corn syrup is #1 ingredient, followed by vinegar, tomato paste, then modified corn starch….

