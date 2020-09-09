GET FUELED with Molly | Jazz Up Lunchtime Salads

Take a break from the same old, same old by swapping out lettuce for these three hearty combos for veggie alternatives.

Spiralized Vegetables | Beets, Carrots, Zucchini

Add a pop of color and punch of nutrients

Added bonus: spiralized veggies stay crunchy, even with dressing added ahead of time

Hearts of Palm Noodles | by Palmini or 365 Whole Foods

Just 30 calories and 6 grams net carbs per cup

Added boost of 250 mg potassium

Artichoke Hearts + Fresh Tomatoes

Marinated artichoke hearts topped with fresh tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants beta carotene and lycopene, and a cup of artichoke hearts packs in nearly 8 grams fiber, 25% of vitamin K and 50% of folate needs for the day

