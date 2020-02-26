Get FUELED with Molly | In the Kitchen with Swerve Sweetened Hurricane Mocktail

In New Orleans, Hurricane cocktails are known for being sneakily strong, and crazy high in sugar. The talented team at Swerve has done it again, making-over the famous drink with zero added sugar, zero artificial food dyes, and – they’ve made a mocktail version for the #AlcoholFreeFor40 Challenge, as well!
Hurricane Mocktail
Makes 1 serving
Ingredients:
- 1 to 1 ½ teaspoons coconut extract (depending on the amount of “rum” flavor you want)
- 1 chunk of pineapple
- ¼ lime
- 1 tablespoon Swerve Confectioners
- 1 cup or 8 ounces Vitamin Water ZERO Revive Fruit Punch
- 1 teaspoon 100% orange juice
- Ice
Instructions:
Add coconut extract, pineapple, Vitaminwater ZERO and a squeeze of half a lime to a shaker. Muddle to break down pineapple and add citrus flavor. Add Swerve Confectioners and ice and shake vigorously for one minute. Pour into hurricane glass filled with ice, add teaspoon of OJ and enjoy!
Per Serving: 22 calories, 0 fat, 0 sodium, 18 grams total carbs (4.5 grams net carbs), 1 gram fiber, 4 grams natural fruit sugar, 0 protein
