Get FUELED with Molly | In the Kitchen with Swerve Gummy Bears

If you love gummy bears but don’t want all the added sugar and artificial food dyes, you’ve got to try these adorable little gummies by Ben McLauchlin of Swerve.

COLLAGEN VS. GELATIN | Collagen is gelatin that’s been hydrolyzed to break up the proteins into smaller components, making collagen extremely soluble in water. Gelatin, on the other hand, causes liquids to gel, and is perfect for these gummy bears.

Gummy Bears

Makes 35 large Gummy Bears

Ingredients:

4 bags of Celestial Tea True Blueberry- or fruit tea of choice)

½ cup of water plus 3 tablespoons

1/3 cup + 2 tablespoons Swerve Confectioners

2 tablespoons unflavored powder gelatin

3/4 teaspoon lemon extract

1 tablespoon vegetable glycerin

Avery Road Large Gummy Bear One Inch Mold

Instructions:

Place tea bags in water and heat until water is beginning to boil. Set tea aside and let steep for 2 hours (this will help with a deep flavor and color).

Warm tea and add Swerve Confectioners. Stir until Swerve is completely dissolved. Add lemon extract and combine.

Let tea cool so that it is warm and not too hot to touch. Sprinkle 1 tbsp of gelatin over tea and whisk quickly until no gelatin remains. Sprinkle remaining 1 tbsp of gelatin over tea and immediately whisk again until no gelatin remains. If gelatin is not fully dissolved bring saucepan to low heat but not to a simmer.

Once gelatin is dissolved turn off heat. Working quickly, use eyedropper tool to squeeze tea into the individual gummy bear cavities. Place into fridge to set, about 15- 20 minutes. Once firm, you should be able to easily pop out the gummy bears.

Store uneaten gummies in the fridge in a sealed container for up to one week- this will help avoid any excess recrystallization that could occur on the outside of the gummy.

Per Serving: 0 calories, 0 fat, 0 sodium, 0 grams total carbs (0 net carbs), 0 fiber, 0 sugar,0 protein

