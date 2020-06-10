Get Fueled with Molly | Eat Fit x (virtual) Creole Tomato Festival, plus cooking demo with Eric Cook of Gris-Gris

The 34th annual French Market Creole Tomato Festival is Saturday & Sunday, June 13 & 14, with the French Market serving up Creole tomatoes with a twist this year with a “virtual festival” due to Coronavirus limitations.

The Creole Tomato Festival will still be as edible as ever, with select Eat Fit partner restaurants offering specialty dishes featuring Creole tomatoes – because even if we’re physically together, we can still connect through food, and this connection is nourishing to our spirit as well as our bodies. Get a sneak peak here of Chef Eric Cook’s Creole Tomato Shrimp Ravigote by Gris-Gris.

The two-day virtual festival celebrates south Louisiana’s Creole tomatoes with food, streaming musical performances and educational programming, and farm fresh Creole tomatoes will be available via Market Umbrella’s Crescent City Farmers Market.

Participating Eat Fit restaurants offering Creole Tomato Festival dishes via to-go, delivery, and dine-in (where available) include:

Andrea’s

Blue Line Sandwich Co.

Broussard’s

Dat Dog

Gris Gris

Hippie Kitchen

La Cocinita

Lakeview Harbor

Patois

For more about Gris-Gris, please visit www.grisgrisnola.com | 1800 Magazine St, NOLA, 70130 | 504-272-0241

For more about the Creole Tomato Festival, please visit www.FrenchMarket.org

Instagram: @FrenchMktNOLA & @EatFitNOLA

Facebook: facebook.com/CreoleTomatoFestival & @EatFitNOLA

Share your story! #CreoleTomatoFestTOGO #CreoleTomatoFest #RipeandReady​

