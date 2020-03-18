Get FUELED with Molly | Coping with Coronavirus: Zero-Proof Cocktail Toolkit

When we’re faced with stressors that are out of control, it’s not uncommon to be tempted to turn to food or alcohol to numb out, to escape our feelings as we slip into the frenzy, glued to our smartphones and TVs, obsessed with every new detail released.
We’re still right in the heart of our annual #AlcoholFreeFor40 challenge; here are some of our favorite go-to ‘zero-proof’ cocktail replacers.
Big Easy Bucha [local] | 70 calories, 18 grams carbs, 7 grams sugar, 0 grams added sugar
Hop’d Tea by Nola Brewing [local] Oolong Hop’d Tea: 25 calories, 5 grams sugar; Rose Hip Hibiscus Hop’d Tea: 5 calories, 0 grams sugar
AHA Sparkling Water | 0 calories, 0 sugar, 0 everything
Topo Chico Carbonated Water | 0 calories, 0 sugar, 0 everything
El Guapo Bitters [local] | 0 calories, 0 sugar, 0 everything
Berry Shrubs [Swerve-sweetened recipe, below] | 0 added sugar
Seedlip Distilled Non-Alcoholic Spirits | 0 calories, 0 sugar, 0 everything
Proposition Cocktail Co. Zero Proof Cocktails | 26 calories, 6 grams carbs, 6 grams sugar per bottle
*********
RECIPE | Swerve Sweetened Berry Shrubs
Shrubs are an easy way to preserve fresh berries. Once called ‘drinking vinegar,’ shrubs can be added to mocktails + cocktails, just a tablespoon or two is all that’s needed.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups berries, cleaned and chopped
- 1 cup Swerve Sweetener, granular or confectioners
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/4 cup fresh herbs (mint, basil, lemonbalm), minced and divided
Instructions:
Add berries, vinegar, sweetener and half of the herbs to a saucepan. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to a simmer. After about 10 minutes, mash fruit to release juice. Simmer until thickened and syrup-like consistency. Strain into a bottle or jar. Refrigerate until ready to use.
##
Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, the Eat Fit weekly e-newsletter with links to her FUELED TV segments here on WGNO, and her articles in NOLA.com and Thrive Global! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast, FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.