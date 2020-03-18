Get FUELED with Molly | Coping with Coronavirus: Zero-Proof Cocktail Toolkit

When we’re faced with stressors that are out of control, it’s not uncommon to be tempted to turn to food or alcohol to numb out, to escape our feelings as we slip into the frenzy, glued to our smartphones and TVs, obsessed with every new detail released.

We’re still right in the heart of our annual #AlcoholFreeFor40 challenge; here are some of our favorite go-to ‘zero-proof’ cocktail replacers.

Big Easy Bucha [local] | 70 calories, 18 grams carbs, 7 grams sugar, 0 grams added sugar

Hop’d Tea by Nola Brewing [local] Oolong Hop’d Tea: 25 calories, 5 grams sugar; Rose Hip Hibiscus Hop’d Tea: 5 calories, 0 grams sugar

AHA Sparkling Water | 0 calories, 0 sugar, 0 everything

Topo Chico Carbonated Water | 0 calories, 0 sugar, 0 everything

El Guapo Bitters [local] | 0 calories, 0 sugar, 0 everything

Berry Shrubs [Swerve-sweetened recipe, below] | 0 added sugar

Seedlip Distilled Non-Alcoholic Spirits | 0 calories, 0 sugar, 0 everything

Proposition Cocktail Co. Zero Proof Cocktails | 26 calories, 6 grams carbs, 6 grams sugar per bottle

*********

RECIPE | Swerve Sweetened Berry Shrubs

Shrubs are an easy way to preserve fresh berries. Once called ‘drinking vinegar,’ shrubs can be added to mocktails + cocktails, just a tablespoon or two is all that’s needed.

Ingredients:

2 cups berries, cleaned and chopped

1 cup Swerve Sweetener, granular or confectioners

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup fresh herbs (mint, basil, lemonbalm), minced and divided

Instructions:

Add berries, vinegar, sweetener and half of the herbs to a saucepan. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to a simmer. After about 10 minutes, mash fruit to release juice. Simmer until thickened and syrup-like consistency. Strain into a bottle or jar. Refrigerate until ready to use.

##

