Get FUELED with Molly | Celebrating Eat Fit Dine Out with Chef Tory McPhail of Picnic Provisions & Whiskey

Friday August 7th is the annual Ochsner Eat Fit Dine Out Day, a celebration of our local restaurants that gives “Dine Out” a whole new meaning. One big difference this year is that all dollars spent in Eat Fit restaurants will stay in the restaurant. Dine Out or Take Out to support your local restaurants because this year, the giveback is to 100% to Eat Fit Partners.

More than 150 Eat Fit restaurants statewide are participating, and here with us this morning to share a bit more and demo the Picnic Crunch Salad is Chef Tory McPhail, executive chef for Commander’s Palace and chef + co-owner of Picnic Provisions & Whiskey on Magazine Street.

For a complete list of participating Eat Fit partners, visit www.EatFitDineOut.com.

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey | www.nolapicnic.com. 741 State St, New Orleans. (504) 266-2810

About Ochsner Eat Fit

Eat Fit is a nonprofit initiative of Ochsner Health System founded by Registered Dietitian Molly Kimball, designed to help the community live their healthiest, strongest lives possible. The team of Eat Fit dietitians works closely with local restaurants, markets and other foodservice establishments to identify and develop dishes that meet the Eat Fit nutritional criteria. These items are identified directly on the menu with the Eat Fit seal of approval, making the healthy choice the easy choice when dining out.

Free to all restaurants and foodservice partners, Eat Fit encourages nutritious choices whether an individual is looking to lose weight, feel better or look better, as well as help to manage health issues including diabetes, cholesterol and high blood pressure.

With more than 300 partners, Eat Fit has expanded across the state to include Eat Fit Northshore, Eat Fit BR, Eat Fit Acadiana, Eat Fit Shreveport, and Eat Fit Monroe, with support by Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Louisiana.

The Eat Fit team connects deeply within the Eat Fit communities, serving as a resource for all things wellness. Download the Eat Fit smartphone app to find participating restaurants with full nutrition facts of Eat Fit menu items, as well as recipes, community wellness resources, and to connect with a health professional in your area.

Follow Eat Fit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and visit www.OchsnerEatFit.com for more information about Eat Fit in your region.

