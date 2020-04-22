Get FUELED with Molly | Beyond the Carton : 5 ways to use yogurt to squeeze more protein into your diet

There are plenty of reasons to incorporate protein-rich yogurt into your diet. Not everyone loves the tart flavor, though, even dressed up with the typical toppings like fresh fruit, nuts and granola. Fortunately yogurt is also incredibly versatile, so here are 5 easy ways to incorporate more yogurt into our diets, leaving your taste buds happy, as well.

Benefits of going Greek:

Ounce-for-ounce, Greek yogurt has 2x protein than ‘regular’ yogurt, with a fraction of carbs and sugar

Good source of calcium and vitamin D

Six-ounce carton has potassium equivalent of a banana

Rich in probiotics

Low in lactose

Plant-Based Alternative: If you’re looking to avoid dairy, or simply incorporate more plant-based foods, simply replace the Greek yogurt ingredients below with a low-sugar, protein-rich plant-based yogurt. Molly’s top pick is Kite Hill Unsweetened Plain Yogurt, just be sure you’re getting the unsweetened variety.

5 ways to use yogurt to squeeze more protein into your diet

Smoothies: Think of Greek yogurt as your protein powder replacer to build a smoothie that’s perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up for a breakfast on the run. Blend plain Greek yogurt with fruit (fresh or frozen) and experiment with add-ins like herbs and spices.

Cheese sauce: This really works. Melt equal amounts of reduced-fat shredded cheese and plain Greek yogurt over low heat, and you’ve got a deliciously savory cheese sauce that’s perfect paired with veggies, grilled fish or baked chicken, or make a good-for-you mac & cheese with fiber-rich pasta like Banza chickpea pasta.

Yogurt ‘Bark’: Trade in the white chocolate or peppermint bark for a sweet treat that’s truly good for you. Recipe below.

Mayo + sour cream swap-out: Use it in your favorite chicken salad, tuna salad, deviled eggs or ‘potato’ salad made with grilled cauliflower or sweet potatoes instead of white potatoes, also a dollop to top lean chili, tacos, or a taco salad. Same creaminess, for a fraction of the calories. Check out our Sweet + Savory Dip recipes, as well as our Hot Spinach & Artichoke recipe, below.

Craving Sweet: Blend Powdered Peanut Butter like PB2 with plain lowfat Greek yogurt for a fluffy, sweet, protein-rich fruit dip. Dip berries (among the lowest-carb, fiber-rich fruits), or apple or pear slices.

Craving Savory: Blend your favorite ranch, southwest, or French onion dip mix with 16 ounces of Greek yogurt (or Kite Hill Unsweetened Plain Yogurt) in place of the usual pint of mayo or sour cream.

RECIPES

Hot Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Makes 14-16 servings

TIP: Add extra spinach to turn into a creamy spinach side dish

Ingredients:

1/2 cup onion, finely chopped

3 10-ounce packages frozen, chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1 8-ounce package reduced fat cream cheese

2 7-ounces carton 2 percent lowfat plain Greek yogurt (not fat-free)

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese

1 14-ounce can artichoke hearts, rinsed and drained

½ teaspoon white pepper, ground

1 cup white cheddar cheese, shredded (optional)

Instructions:

Lightly coat a skillet with cooking spray. Cook and stir onion over medium heat until transparent (about 5 minutes). Add spinach. Cook until thoroughly heated (about 1-2 minutes).

Reduce heat; add cream cheese. Stir until melted and smooth. Stir in Greek yogurt, parmesan cheese, and artichokes. Remove from heat. Season with red and black pepper, if desired. Transfer to a casserole dish. Top with shredded cheese and heat in the oven (approximately 200 degrees) until cheese melts (optional).

Serve warm with sliced raw veggies such as cucumber ‘chips’, red, orange and yellow pepper slices, or jicama sticks.

Per serving: 150 calories, 9 grams total fat, 5 grams saturated fat, 320 milligrams sodium, 8 grams carbohydrate ,3 grams fiber, 11 grams protein

##

Greek Yogurt ‘Bark’

Makes approximately 12 pieces

Recipe by Ellie Erlich, Tulane Dietetic Intern

Ingredients:

4 cups 2% plain Greek yogurt (such as Fage)

2 tablespoons Swerve Sweetener

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup chopped nuts

1/3 cup diced strawberries

1/4 cup dried cranberries, no sugar added

Instructions:

You can pretty much top the yogurt/honey/vanilla mixture with any combo of nuts/fruit/seeds.

In a large bowl, mix yogurt, Swerve and vanilla until evenly combined. Spread onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Top with fruit, nuts – get creative with other add-ins like cacao nibs or chia seeds

Freeze for at least one hour. Once completely frozen, break into pieces and enjoy! Freeze leftovers in an airtight container.

Per serving: ­­80 calories, 3 grams total fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 25 milligrams sodium, 8 grams carbohydrate, <1 gram fiber, 8 grams protein

##

