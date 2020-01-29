Get FUELED with Molly | 5 Top Costco Finds for Grab & Go Meals + Snacks | 2020 January

Looking for budget-friendly finds that are fast, easy, and – yes – still good for you?

Looking for budget-friendly finds that are fast, easy, and – yes – still good for you? You’ll want to check out these 5 Costco finds that make it easier than ever to squeeze nutritional goodness like protein and superfoods into meals and snacks on the go.

Want more Costco inspo & pointers? Check out Molly’s past Costco segments, including the “Costco Diet” and the 2018 edition of top Costco finds.

Banana Dark Chocolate Quinoa Muffins by Morning Summit – GF | $11.99 for 12 muffins

220 calories, 10 grams fat, 10 grams saturated fat, 180 mg sodium, 22 grams carbs, 5 grams fiber, 10 grams sugar (4 grams added sugar), 8 grams protein

Ingredients include: Banana puree, coconut cream, dark chocolate, quinoa, whey protein, coconut flour, chia seed, coconut, sunflower seeds, toasted coconut….

Egg Bites by Dee Amore – GF, Low Carb | $9.99 for 8 egg bites

Per 2 patties: 260 calories, 19 grams fat, 460 mg sodium, 3 grams carbs, 0 fiber, 1 gram sugar, 20 grams protein

Ingredients include: Chicken breast, low-fat Greek yogurt, celery, onions, dried cranberries, apple cider vinegar, raw cane sugar, roasted almonds, sea salt, poppy seeds, xanthan gum, black pepper.

Spaghetti Squash by Original A La Cart – GF, Low Carb | $13.99/8 burgers

Per quarter-cup serving; 70 calories, 55 mg sodium, 6 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 2 grams sugar, 1 gram protein

Ingredients include all-organic spaghetti squash, cultured butter

Cauliflower Bites by Don Lee Farms – GF, wheat-free, vegetarian | $10.79 for nine 6-piece servings

210 calories, 13 grams fat, 330 mg sodium, 19 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar (0 added), 6 grams protein

Think tater tots, made better for you.

All-organic ingredient list includes cauliflower, onion, brown rice flour, sunflower seeds, white cheddar, soybean oil, tomatoes in tomato juice, egg whites, sea salt, organic spice.

Green Juice: Organic Uber Greens by Suja | $11.49 for six 10.5-ounce bottles

45 calories, 55 mg sodium, 8 grams carbs, 0 fiber, 5 grams sugar, 0 added sugar, 2 grams protein

Ingredients include the equivalent of 4-plus pounds of produce

100% organic blend of cucumber juice, celery juice, grapefruit juice, green chard juice, green leaf lettuce juice, lemon juice, kale juice, spinach juice, parsley juice, mint tea, peppermint & spearmint tea.

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRDs