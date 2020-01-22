Get FUELED with Molly | 5 Easy Peasy Protein-Rich Grab & Go Breakfast Freezer Finds

How we fuel our mornings sets the tone for the day... we've got 5 easy, go-to breakfasts to start your day off right.

How we fuel our mornings sets the tone for the day: A sugary breakfast sets us up for a rollercoaster of energy and cravings, while a low-sugar, protein-rich breakfast helps to keep us feeling steady & solid, well until lunchtime. And this type of breakfast doesn’t have to take much time at all – we’ve got 5 easy, go-to breakfasts to start your day off right.

Good Food Made Simple Egg White Patties

35 calories, 0 fat, 0 sat fat, 140 mg sodium, 2 g carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 1 gram sugar, 6 grams protein.

First Ingredients: Cage Free Egg Whites, Whole Milk, Non-GMO Corn Starch, Sea Salt, Pepper

Cage Free Egg Whites, Whole Milk, Non-GMO Corn Starch, Sea Salt, Pepper Available at Whole Foods

EVOL Egg White, Kale, Roasted Tomato, Goat Cheese

150 calories, 4 grams fat, 2 grams sat fat, 410 mg sodium, 18 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar, 10 grams protein.

First Ingredients: Egg white patty, flatbread (whole wheat flour, wheat flour, corn meal, wheat bran, salt, vinegar), goat cheese with tomatoes and kale.

Egg white patty, flatbread (whole wheat flour, wheat flour, corn meal, wheat bran, salt, vinegar), goat cheese with tomatoes and kale. Available at Walmart and Whole Foods

Purely Elizabeth Collagen Protein Oats

280 calories, 14 grams fat, 2 grams sat fat, 115 mg sodium, 29 grams carbohydrate, 6 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 11 grams protein.

First Ingredients: Gluten free oats, walnuts, freeze-dried blueberries, grass-fed collagen, coconut sugar, quinoa flakes, chia seeds, amaranth puffs, etc.

Gluten free oats, walnuts, freeze-dried blueberries, grass-fed collagen, coconut sugar, quinoa flakes, chia seeds, amaranth puffs, etc. Nuttzo Power fuel: cashews, almonds, brazil nuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, etc.

Available at Whole Foods

Trader Joe’s Egg Frittata

270 calories, 15 grams fat, 10 grams sat fat, 620 mg sodium, 10 grams carbohydrate, 1 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 25 grams protein.

First Ingredients: Egg whites, Swiss cheese, cauliflower, fried onions, whey protein concentrate..

ThinkThin Protein and Probiotics Oatmeal

190 calories, 2.5 grams fat, 0 sat fat, 180 mg sodium, 36 g carbohydrate, 6 grams fiber, 12 grams sugar, 10 grams protein.

First Ingredients: Whole Grain Blend (Rolled oats, steel cut oats, red quinoa), Cane sugar, soy protein isolate, etc. Probiotic cultures…

Whole Grain Blend (Rolled oats, steel cut oats, red quinoa), Cane sugar, soy protein isolate, etc. Probiotic cultures… Available at Whole Foods

