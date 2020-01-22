Get FUELED with Molly | 5 Easy Peasy Protein-Rich Grab & Go Breakfast Freezer Finds

How we fuel our mornings sets the tone for the day: A sugary breakfast sets us up for a rollercoaster of energy and cravings, while a low-sugar, protein-rich breakfast helps to keep us feeling steady & solid, well until lunchtime. And this type of breakfast doesn’t have to take much time at all – we’ve got 5 easy, go-to breakfasts to start your day off right.
Good Food Made Simple Egg White Patties
- 35 calories, 0 fat, 0 sat fat, 140 mg sodium, 2 g carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 1 gram sugar, 6 grams protein.
- First Ingredients: Cage Free Egg Whites, Whole Milk, Non-GMO Corn Starch, Sea Salt, Pepper
- Available at Whole Foods
EVOL Egg White, Kale, Roasted Tomato, Goat Cheese
- 150 calories, 4 grams fat, 2 grams sat fat, 410 mg sodium, 18 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar, 10 grams protein.
- First Ingredients: Egg white patty, flatbread (whole wheat flour, wheat flour, corn meal, wheat bran, salt, vinegar), goat cheese with tomatoes and kale.
- Available at Walmart and Whole Foods
Purely Elizabeth Collagen Protein Oats
- 280 calories, 14 grams fat, 2 grams sat fat, 115 mg sodium, 29 grams carbohydrate, 6 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 11 grams protein.
- First Ingredients: Gluten free oats, walnuts, freeze-dried blueberries, grass-fed collagen, coconut sugar, quinoa flakes, chia seeds, amaranth puffs, etc.
- Nuttzo Power fuel: cashews, almonds, brazil nuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, etc.
- Available at Whole Foods
- 270 calories, 15 grams fat, 10 grams sat fat, 620 mg sodium, 10 grams carbohydrate, 1 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 25 grams protein.
- First Ingredients: Egg whites, Swiss cheese, cauliflower, fried onions, whey protein concentrate..
ThinkThin Protein and Probiotics Oatmeal
- 190 calories, 2.5 grams fat, 0 sat fat, 180 mg sodium, 36 g carbohydrate, 6 grams fiber, 12 grams sugar, 10 grams protein.
- First Ingredients: Whole Grain Blend (Rolled oats, steel cut oats, red quinoa), Cane sugar, soy protein isolate, etc. Probiotic cultures…
- Available at Whole Foods
Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, the Eat Fit weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her articles in Thrive Global! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast, FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.