Get FUELED with Molly | 3 Truly Good-For-You Heart-Shaped Valentines

3 Truly Good-For-You Heart-Shaped Valentines

A typical heart-shaped box of chocolates packs in nearly 1,000 calories and more than 120 grams of sugar!  But if you’re looking for a heart-shaped sweet that’s also GOOD for your sweetie, check out these 3 DIY ideas for heart-shaped Valentines.

Salted Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Hearts by Swerve

  • Keto friendly, low carb, sugar free, vegan
  • 200 calories, 1 gram net carb, 2 grams fiber, 0 sugar
  • Link to recipe here

Breakfast in Bed – or Breakfast for Dinner – with  heart-shaped whole grain pancakes

  • With Swerve Pancake & Waffle Mix with heart-shaped heat-safe cookie cutter, sprinkled with Swerve Confectioners, garnished with fresh berries
  • 5.5 grams net carbs per pancake; Vegan, GF
  • Ingredients include almond flour, Swerve, organic coconut flour,

Cupcakes with Pink Frosting + Red Sprinkles

