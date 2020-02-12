Get FUELED with Molly | 3 Truly Good-For-You Heart-Shaped Valentines

A typical heart-shaped box of chocolates packs in nearly 1,000 calories and more than 120 grams of sugar!

Salted Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Hearts by Swerve

Keto friendly, low carb, sugar free, vegan

200 calories, 1 gram net carb, 2 grams fiber, 0 sugar

Link to recipe here

Breakfast in Bed – or Breakfast for Dinner – with heart-shaped whole grain pancakes

With Swerve Pancake & Waffle Mix with heart-shaped heat-safe cookie cutter, sprinkled with Swerve Confectioners, garnished with fresh berries

5.5 grams net carbs per pancake; Vegan, GF

Ingredients include almond flour, Swerve, organic coconut flour,

Cupcakes with Pink Frosting + Red Sprinkles

With Swerve Vanilla Cake Mix topped with Swerve-sweetened Vanilla Buttercream Frosting and granular Swerve ‘sprinkles’ dyed red with natural food color (e.g. Watkins Food Coloring)

3 grams net carbs per serving; Vegan, GF

