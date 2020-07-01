Get FUELED | In the Kitchen with Swerve + No Bake Peanut Butter Brownie Bars

We can’t get enough of this decadently rich treat that’s also legitimately good-for-you as well (plus grain-free and gluten-free). It’s also a fantastic summertime dessert paired with Swerve Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream, or shortcut-it with Halo Top.

No Bake Peanut Butter Brownie Bars by Ben McLauchlin of Swerve

Makes 20 servings

Ingredients:

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

4 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons water

1 box Swerve Sweets Brownie Mix

1 cup no-sugar-added creamy peanut butter

½ cup Swerve Confectioners

½ cup sugar free dark chocolate chips

4 tablespoons butter, melted

Instructions:

Line an 8 x 8 baking dish with parchment paper. Melt butter in a medium bowl in the microwave; around 20 – 30 seconds if at room temperature/around 45 seconds to 1 minute if cold. Remove from oven and with a fork, stir in softened cream cheese.

Add Swerve Sweets Brownie Mix and water and mix together until well-combined with fork or spatula.

Press brownie combination into prepared pan until flattened, creating the first layer. Set aside.

Next, warm peanut butter in microwave for 1 minute. Remove from microwave and mix in Swerve Confectioners with a spatula until combined.

Pour peanut butter combination on top of brownie layer/crust. With an icing spatula or back of spoon, evenly and gently, spread peanut butter over brownie crust. Place in fridge.

While peanut butter brownie layers are cooling, place 4 tablespoons butter in a small bowl and microwave for 20-30 minutes if room temperature and 45 seconds to 1 minute if cold.

Add chocolate chips to hot butter and let sit for 2 minutes, allowing chocolate chips to melt. With a whisk, combine butter and chocolate chips until chocolate chips are completely melted.

Take peanut butter/brownie layers out of fridge and pour ganache over the peanut butter layer. With icing spatula or back of spoon, spread ganache evenly and gently over the peanut butter layer. Place in fridge for 30 minutes or overnight. Remove from fridge and Swerve!

Per Serving: 210 calories, 18 grams fat, 7 grams saturated fat, 65 mg sodium, 18 grams carbohydrate (4 grams net carbs), 4 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 6 grams protein.

