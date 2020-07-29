Get FUELED In the Kitchen with Swerve | Brown Swerve Baked Beans

Baked beans are a summertime BBQ staple, but traditional baked beans can pack in 30 grams of sugar and more than 1,000 mg sodium in a single cup! In today’s Get FUELED segment, Molly is joined by Amy Davis of Swerve Sweetener to share a gluten-free, sugar-free version that’s sure to please.

Brown Swerve Baked Beans

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

1 pound dried beans (white beans, lima beans, etc)

½ pound bacon with no added nitrates/nitrites (see Molly’s top picks here)

1 large white onion

1 cup ketchup, unsweetened (e.g.Primal Foods Ketchup, or DIY with Swerve ketchup recipe, below)

1 cup Brown Swerve

Salt & pepper to taste

1 cup water

Instructions:

Place beans in a large bowl and cover with water at least 2 inches over beans. Let sit for at least 24 hours. Drain water from beans and rinse well. Chop onion and bacon into small, bite sized pieces.

In a large, heavy pot, add bacon and cook until fat is rendered. Add onion and sauté until fragrant.

Add beans, ketchup, Brown Swerve, salt & pepper, and water. Mix well.

Bring beans to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Let beans cook on the stovetop for 2 – 2.5 hours, or until desired texture is reached (larger beans may take longer to cook).

Time Saver: Skip Step 1 and use plain canned beans, and reduce the cooking time to 1 hour.

Per 4.5-ounce Serving: 150 calories, 9 grams fat, 3 grams saturated fat, 320 mg sodium, 28 grams carbohydrate (9 grams net carbs), 3 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 5 grams protein

//

Crock Pot Ketchup

Makes 35 servings

Ingredients:

2 (28 0unce) cans peeled tomatoes

1/4 cup water divided

2/3 cup Swerve, Confectioners

¾ cup distilled vinegar

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons salt

1/8 teaspoon celery salt

1/8 teaspoon mustard powder

¼ teaspoon finely ground pepper

1 whole clove garlic

Instructions:

Pour tomatoes into crockpot. Swirl 1/8 cup water in each empty can and pour into slow cooker. Add remainder of ingredients and mix together with a spoon or spatula.

Cook on high for 10-12 hours, uncovered (you want the liquid to evaporate). Stir every hour or so to combine flavors. It also helps to press on tomatoes until they break apart near the end of the cooking timeline.

Once ketchup has thickened, pour into your blender, food processor, or with an immersion blender, and puree until you get the consistency you want.

Once pureed, if you want to avoid any seeds or peels, spoon the ketchup into a fine strainer and press mixture with back of ½ cup measuring cup and strain into a bowl.

Cool completely before tasting and add a little more salt and pepper accordingly to your taste.

Refrigerate in Tupperware or covered bowl for up to a week- if it lasts that long.

Per Two-Tablespoon Serving: 16 calories, 0 fat, 270 mg sodium, 6.5 grams carbohydrate (2 grams net carbs), 1 gram fiber, 1.5 grams sugar, 1 gram protein.

##

