Get FUELED in the Kitchen | Matcha Chocolate Chip Cookies with Ben McLauchlin of Swerve

With matcha green tea, the whole leaves are ground into a fine powder, so we reap even more of green tea’s antioxidant benefits. Adapted from the Eat Fit Cookbook, these Matcha Chocolate Chip Cookies each pack in the health benefits of a cup of matcha, for an energizing sweet treat that’s naturally gluten-free and grain-free.

Matcha Chocolate Chip Cookies | GF, Keto

Makes 24 cookies

Ingredients:

1½ cups almond flour

1 teaspoon powdered gelatin

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ cup matcha green tea (e.g. Gachi Tea)

8 tablespoons unsalted butter (room temperature) or refined coconut oil room temperature

⅔ cup Swerve Brown Sugar Replacement

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 egg (room temperature)

1/4 cup unsweetened coconut milk or unsweetened almond milk

¾ – 1 cup dark chocolate or bitter sweet chips or sugar free dark chips

2 teaspoons sea salt

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

Mix together almond flour, gelatin, baking powder, baking soda, matcha, and salt in a medium bowl and set aside.

Place butter, Brown Swerve and vanilla into the bowl of a stand mixer. On medium speed, beat butter, Swerve Brown Sugar Replacer, and vanilla until creamy. Add egg and beat until combined. Gradually beat in flour mixture until combined. Stir milk into cookie dough until evenly mixed. Fold in chocolate chips.

Using a heaping tablespoon or small cookie scoop to measure, scoop dough onto cookie sheet. Sprinkle each cookie with a dash of sea salt. Bake for 12-14 minutes. It’s okay if the cookie looks undercooked in the middle. Remove from oven and allow the cookies to cool completely on the cookie sheet. The cookies will remain soft and gooey inside yet crunchy on the outside.

Per serving: 110 calories, 9 grams fat, 3.5 grams saturated fat, 180 mg sodium, 12 grams carbohydrate (3 grams net carbs), 2 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar (4 gram added sugar), 3 grams protein

