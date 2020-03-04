FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Meatless Burger: Impossible + Beyond!

Get the Skinny

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s virtually impossible to have not heard of Impossible Burger lately, especially with the commercials that show real-world taste testers who claim they can’t tell it apart from a real beef burger.

If you’re curious how these meatless burgers really taste – and how they measure up, nutritionally – Molly has the full rundown on the Impossible Burger, Beyond Burger, and the many other meatless burgers on shelves, in this week’s Love it, Like it, Hate it!

TIP:  Check sodium content and look for options that provide at least 2-3 times more protein than carbohydrates.

LOVE IT!

Beyond Burger | Vegan, GF

  • 250 calories, 18 grams fat, 6 grams sat fat, 390 mg sodium, 3 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 20 grams protein.
  • Made with pea protein, oil, potato starch, yeast extract, gum arabic, beet juice extract, annatto for color.
  • Relatively straightforward ingredient list, high in protein, low in carbs

Morning Star Grillers Original Burger | Vegetarian, not GF

  • 130 calories, 5 grams fat, 0.5 grams sat fat, 390 mg sodium, 8 grams carb, 4 grams fiber, 16 grams protein.
  • Made with wheat and soy protein, egg whites, vegetable oil, corn & potato starch, yeast extract, herbs & seasonings

LIKE IT!

Impossible Burger | Vegan, GF [soy leghemoglobin tested on animals]

  • 240 calories, 14 grams fat, 8 grams sat fat, 370 mg sodium, 9 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 19 grams protein.
  • Made with soy and potato protein, soy leghemoglobin, yeast extract, oil blend, vitamins and mineral
  • Much of red color + meat-like flavor derived from genetically engineered soy leghemoglobin; made in a lab with not-so-natural ingredients

Boca All American Veggie Burger| Vegan, GF

  • 100 calories, 4 grams fat, 1 gram sat fat, 350 mg sodium, 6 grams carb, 4 grams fiber, 13 grams protein.
  • Made with soy protein concentrate, reduced fat cheddar cheese, oil blend, herbs and spices.

HATE IT!

Dr. Praeger’s California Veggie Burger| Vegan

  • 130 calories, 6 grams fat, 0.5 grams sat fat, 250 mg sodium,  13 grams carb,  5 grams fiber,  5 grams protein
  • Made with carrots, onions, green beans, oat bran, soybeans, zucchini, canola oil, peas, broccoli, corn, soy flour… arrowroot powder, corn starch, garlic, corn meal…
  • A great source of veggies, just not enough protein to be a burger ‘meat’ replacer

Amy’s Organic Sonoma Veggie Burgers | GF, Vegan

  • 130 calories, 5 grams fat, 0.5 grams sat fat,  410 mg sodium,  18 grams carb,  3 grams fiber, 4 grams protein
  • Made with quinoa, GF oats, walnuts, mushrooms, potatoes, chickpea flour, vegetables, oil, herbs & spices
  • More than 4x more carb than protein

##

Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, the Eat Fit weekly e-newsletter with links to her FUELED TV segments here on WGNO, and her articles in Thrive Global!   Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast, FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News