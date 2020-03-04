FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Meatless Burger: Impossible + Beyond!

It’s virtually impossible to have not heard of Impossible Burger lately, especially with the commercials that show real-world taste testers who claim they can’t tell it apart from a real beef burger.

If you’re curious how these meatless burgers really taste – and how they measure up, nutritionally – Molly has the full rundown on the Impossible Burger, Beyond Burger, and the many other meatless burgers on shelves, in this week’s Love it, Like it, Hate it!

TIP: Check sodium content and look for options that provide at least 2-3 times more protein than carbohydrates.

LOVE IT!

Beyond Burger | Vegan, GF

250 calories, 18 grams fat, 6 grams sat fat, 390 mg sodium, 3 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 20 grams protein.

Made with pea protein, oil, potato starch, yeast extract, gum arabic, beet juice extract, annatto for color.

Relatively straightforward ingredient list, high in protein, low in carbs

Morning Star Grillers Original Burger | Vegetarian, not GF

130 calories, 5 grams fat, 0.5 grams sat fat, 390 mg sodium, 8 grams carb, 4 grams fiber, 16 grams protein.

Made with wheat and soy protein, egg whites, vegetable oil, corn & potato starch, yeast extract, herbs & seasonings

LIKE IT!

Impossible Burger | Vegan, GF [soy leghemoglobin tested on animals]

240 calories, 14 grams fat, 8 grams sat fat, 370 mg sodium, 9 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 19 grams protein.

Made with soy and potato protein, soy leghemoglobin , yeast extract, oil blend, vitamins and mineral

, yeast extract, oil blend, vitamins and mineral Much of red color + meat-like flavor derived from genetically engineered soy leghemoglobin; made in a lab with not-so-natural ingredients

Boca All American Veggie Burger| Vegan, GF

100 calories, 4 grams fat, 1 gram sat fat, 350 mg sodium, 6 grams carb, 4 grams fiber, 13 grams protein.

Made with soy protein concentrate, reduced fat cheddar cheese, oil blend, herbs and spices.

HATE IT!

Dr. Praeger’s California Veggie Burger| Vegan

130 calories, 6 grams fat, 0.5 grams sat fat, 250 mg sodium, 13 grams carb, 5 grams fiber, 5 grams protein

Made with carrots, onions, green beans, oat bran, soybeans, zucchini, canola oil, peas, broccoli, corn, soy flour… arrowroot powder, corn starch, garlic, corn meal…

A great source of veggies, just not enough protein to be a burger ‘meat’ replacer

Amy’s Organic Sonoma Veggie Burgers | GF, Vegan

130 calories, 5 grams fat, 0.5 grams sat fat, 410 mg sodium, 18 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 4 grams protein

Made with quinoa, GF oats, walnuts, mushrooms, potatoes, chickpea flour, vegetables, oil, herbs & spices

More than 4x more carb than protein

##

