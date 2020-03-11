FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Crawfish & Seafood Boils & Seasoning Blends

Tis the season for crawfish! And – who knew there was so much variation among crawfish boil seasoning blends – not only taste-wise, but nutritionally, as well. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best and worst seasoning blends – nutritionally speaking, of course.

Notes: Nutrition Facts are per ½ teaspoon serving

LOVE IT!

Creative Cajun Cooking Seafood Boil

44 mg sodium per ½ teaspoon; Use 1 bag (1#) to season 10# crawfish or shrimp

Ingredients: salt, monosodium glutamate, red pepper, garlic, paprika, black pepper, crab spice, oleoresin paprika (an oil-soluble extract from sweet red pepper), lemon oil

Salt Free Boil in Bag Products such as Cajun Land Salt-Free Crab, Shrimp, and Crawfish Boil, Zatarain’s Crawfish Shrimp & Crab Boil in Bag, Zatarain’s Extra Spicy Crawfish, Shrimp, & Crab Boil in Bag,& Louisiana Fish Fry Crawfish, Shrimp & Crab Boil in Bag

0 sodium per serving as packaged; most call for one bag for 4# crawfish or shrimp

Ingredients are 100% spices + seasonings; zero salt added

Important Note: These items are CONDITIONAL “LOVE IT” options. They are truly a “LOVE IT” when modifying the boiling directions, adding LESS SALT (1/2 teaspoon per bag instead of the 1 tablespoon called for).

Based on approximation of how much salt is absorbed during the cooking process, this would add a ballpark range of 280mg sodium per 4# crawfish.

LIKE IT!

Cajun Land Complete Crab, Shrimp & Crawfish Boil

460 mg sodium per ½ teaspoon; Use 2 cups to season 12# crawfish or shrimp

Ingredients: Salt, red pepper, dextrose, spices with paprika, dehydrated garlic, mustard bran, dehydrated onion, natural flavors & artificial color

Zatarain’s Pro Boil

480 mg sodium per ½ teaspoon; Use 1 bag (14oz) to season 10# crawfish or 15# shrimp

Ingredients: Salt, spices (including brown mustard seed and red pepper), dextrose, natural flavor, soy lecithin, extractives of paprika, lemon juice concentrate

Geaux Creole Seafood Boil

300 mg sodium per ½ teaspoon; 1 4.5# bag will season 45# crawfish or 35# shrimp

Ingredients: Salt, cayenne pepper, citric acid, pure cane sugar, orange peel, dried garlic, spices, black pepper, monosodium glutamate, lemon oil

Zatarain’s Shrimp & Crab Boil Concentrate

0 sodium per serving; Use 1 tablespoon per 5# crawfish or shrimp

Ingredients in Zatarain’s include: water, polysorbate 80, spice extractives, artificial spice flavors

Polysorbate 80 is an emulsifier that’s generally considered safe, but some research has been linked to negative effects like anaphylactic reactions and disrupted gastrointestinal microflora.

Louisiana Fry Crawfish, Crab & Shrimp Liquid Boil

0 sodium per serving; Use 1 tablespoon per 5# crawfish or shrimp

Ingredients in Louisiana Fry include: water, polysorbate 80, spice extractives, oleoresin paprika, sodium benzoate, and potassium sorbate

Polysorbate 80 is an emulsifier that’s generally considered safe, but some research has been linked to negative effects like anaphylactic reactions and disrupted gastrointestinal microflora.

Cajun Land Concentrated Liquid Crab Boil

0 sodium per serving; Use 4 oz per 6# crawfish or shrimp

Ingredients include: water, polysorbate 80, propylene glycol, spice extracts (including capsicum), citric acid, natural lemon flavor, caramel and artificial flavors.

Swamp Fire Seafood Boil

320 mg sodium per ½ tsp; Use 1 bag (1#) to season 12-16# crawfish or 16-20# shrimp

Ingredients: salt, spices, onion, dextrose, natural and artificial lemon flavors

HATE IT!

Louisiana Fish Fry Crawfish, Shrimp & Crab Powdered Boil

780 mg sodium per ½ teaspoon; Use 1 bag (1#) to season 10# crawfish or 15# shrimp

Ingredients: Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Paprika, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Natural Flavors, Monosodium Glutamate, Natural Lemon Oil Flavor, Citric Acid.

Zatarain’s Complete Extra Spicy Crawfish, Shrimp & Crab Boil

760 mg sodium per ½ teaspoon; Use 1 cup to season 5-6# crawfish or 6-8# shrimp

Ingredients: Salt, spices (including red pepper), dextrose, natural flavor, extractives of paprika, monosodium glutamate, lemon juice concentrate

Zatarain’s Complete Crawfish, Shrimp & Crab Boil

960 mg sodium per ½ teaspoon; Use 1 bag (1#) to season 12# crawfish or 16# shrimp

Ingredients: Salt, dextrose, spices (including red pepper), natural flavor, extractives of paprika, monosodium glutamate, lemon juice concentrate.

Tony Chachere’s Supreme Crab Boil

1,100 mg sodium per ½ tsp; Use 1 cup to season 5# crawfish or 8# shrimp

Ingredients: salt, celery seed, dried chili pepper, cascium oleoresin, paprika, silicon dioxide, clove, citric acid, lemon powder, black pepper.

Coming up: Molly has the inside scoop on surprising health benefits of crawfish, so you can truly indulge, guilt free!

