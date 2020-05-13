FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly | Craving Curry: Roundup of 4 nutritious finds

Craving curry but intimidated to make it from scratch? Here’s a round-up of four new finds that are nutritious, delicious, and pack in a flavor-packed punch, making it easier than ever to whip up a good-for-you curry dinner in a flash. Each of the product websites has a locator feature to find stores in your area that carry it.
Japanese Curry Noodles by Miracle Noodle Kitchen | vegan, gluten-free
- Tear open the pouch to heat + eat; serve as a side dish or add in a lean protein
- Ingredients include shirataki low-carb noodles, carrot, onion, coconut sugar, tomato, apple, coconut oil, ginger, garlic, curry powder.
- Per Serving: 80 calories, 2 grams fat, 14 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 7 grams added sugar, <1 gram protein
- Note: added sugar is slightly high, so if watching sugars, limit to a serving (half-bag) and serve alongside a lean protein + extra veggies
Yai’s Thai Yellow Curry Veggie Bowl with Cauliflower Rice | vegan, gluten-free
- Just add water; serve alongside a lean protein, or add-in lean protein for a complete meal
- Ingredients include sweet potatoes, riced cauliflower, zucchini, red peppers, cilantro, yellow curry sauce
- Per Bowl: 130 calories, 7 grams fat, 14 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 3 grams protein
Kettle & Fire Coconut Curry Bone Broth | gluten-free
- Heat + eat. Small serving as starter, larger serving (2 servings/one carton) as entrée
- Ingredients include organic chicken bone broth, organic coconut milk, organic Thai Curry
- Per Cup: 190 calories, 15 grams fat, 3 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 12 grams protein
Trader Joe’s Almond Butter Turmeric Dressing | vegan, gluten-free
- Think beyond salads – use it as a sauce for lean proteins, veggies, or low-carb ‘rice’ and ‘noodle’ bowls
- Ingredients include almond butter, ginger, turmeric, black pepper
- Per 2-tablespoon serving: 60 calories, 4 grams fat, 4 grams carb, 1 gram added sugar, 2 grams protein
