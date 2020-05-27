FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly | Brownies that are truly good for you (no kidding)

Decadently rich brownies that are also low in carbs, gluten-free and grain-free, and keto friendly? It’s a reality that’s easy to bring into your kitchen, thanks to key ingredients like almond flour, unsweetened cocoa powder and Swerve. If you’re looking for a DIY recipe from scratch, you’ll love this recipe for little muffin tin brownie bites. And if you’re looking for a box mix to make it even easier, Swerve Sweets has you covered, too.

BOX MIX | Swerve Sweets Brownie Mix

Box Mix + 2 Eggs + ½ Cup Oil + ½ Cup Water => homemade brownies in minutes!

Ingredients include: Blanched almond flour, Swerve, cocoa, tapioca starch, organic coconut flour, sea salt

Blanched almond flour, Swerve, cocoa, tapioca starch, organic coconut flour, sea salt Per Brownie: 160 calories, 13 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 90 mg sodium, 16 grams carbs (5 grams net carbs), 3 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 4 grams protein

DIY from Scratch| Low Carb Brownie Bites

Makes 20 Brownie Bites

Ingredients:

¼ cup coconut oil, softened

¾ cup Swerve Confectioners (plus more for dusting tops after baking)

½ cup unsweetened dark cocoa powder

2 eggs

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ cup almond flour

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a mini muffin tin with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, stir together coconut oil, Swerve Confectioners, cocoa powder, eggs and vanilla. Add almond flour and mix until well-combined.

Spoon batter evenly into 20 cups of the muffin tin. Bake for 15 minutes, or until toothpick comes out clean.

Remove from oven and cool in pan for at least 10 minutes before removing from pan. Dust with Swerve Confectioners and serve. Store any leftovers in airtight container at rom temperature.

Per Two Brownie Bites: 120 calories, 10 grams fat, 5 grams saturated fat, 20 mg sodium, 18 grams carbohydrate (4 grams net carbs), 2 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 4 grams protein

