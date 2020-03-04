FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Lent-friendly lunches on the go

Get the Skinny

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meatless meals are increasingly popular, as many of us are looking to incorporate more plant-forward foods into our diets. And Lent gives us even more reason to forego meat-centric meals. To keep things fresh, fun and easy, here’s a roundup of 3 grab-and-go Lent-friendly lunches. Each is adapted from our Eat Fit Cookbook, and each can be prepped in advance.

Andrea’s Caprese Salad | GF, Vegetarian

  • Plate it up or jar it up; easily prepped ahead of time 
  • Fresh mozzarella and tomato slices, layered with baby greens and fresh basil, drizzled with a basil vinaigrette
  • Make it vegan:  Use tofu in place of cheese

Local Menu NOLA’s Taco Stuffed Sweet Potato | GF, Vegetarian

  • A fun alternative to a taco that adds a hefty boost of fiber, vitamins and minerals
  • Pile it up: load up your baked sweet potato with grape tomatoes, black beans, red and green peppers, onion and a low-sodium taco seasoning
  • Add a dollop of 2% Greek yogurt for extra creaminess 

FUEL Café + Market’s Curry Salmon Salad | GF

  • Adapted from Curry Chicken Salad recipe in the Eat Fit cookbook 
  • Salmon in place of chicken, with celery, green apple, cranberries, walnuts and curry.
  • TIP: Use 2% plain Greek yogurt in place of mayo for lighter option with more protein and calcium.
  • Avocado halves can be used as serving “bowls” or serve on your favorite whole grain bread, wrap, lettuce wrap or mixed greens.
  • Make it Vegan: Substitute tofu, beans, or chickpeas, along with dairy-free yogurt or mayo

##Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, the Eat Fit weekly e-newsletter with links to her FUELED TV segments here on WGNO, and her articles in Thrive Global!   Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast, FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News