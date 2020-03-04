FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Lent-friendly lunches on the go

Meatless meals are increasingly popular, as many of us are looking to incorporate more plant-forward foods into our diets. And Lent gives us even more reason to forego meat-centric meals. To keep things fresh, fun and easy, here’s a roundup of 3 grab-and-go Lent-friendly lunches. Each is adapted from our Eat Fit Cookbook, and each can be prepped in advance.
Andrea’s Caprese Salad | GF, Vegetarian
- Plate it up or jar it up; easily prepped ahead of time
- Fresh mozzarella and tomato slices, layered with baby greens and fresh basil, drizzled with a basil vinaigrette
- Make it vegan: Use tofu in place of cheese
Local Menu NOLA’s Taco Stuffed Sweet Potato | GF, Vegetarian
- A fun alternative to a taco that adds a hefty boost of fiber, vitamins and minerals
- Pile it up: load up your baked sweet potato with grape tomatoes, black beans, red and green peppers, onion and a low-sodium taco seasoning
- Add a dollop of 2% Greek yogurt for extra creaminess
FUEL Café + Market’s Curry Salmon Salad | GF
- Adapted from Curry Chicken Salad recipe in the Eat Fit cookbook
- Salmon in place of chicken, with celery, green apple, cranberries, walnuts and curry.
- TIP: Use 2% plain Greek yogurt in place of mayo for lighter option with more protein and calcium.
- Avocado halves can be used as serving “bowls” or serve on your favorite whole grain bread, wrap, lettuce wrap or mixed greens.
- Make it Vegan: Substitute tofu, beans, or chickpeas, along with dairy-free yogurt or mayo
