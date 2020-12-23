Get FUELED with Molly | Wellness Toolkit | 9 Travel Essentials for Whole-Body Wellness

Stay consistent with our wellness routine even when we travel to maximize energy and our enjoyment as we explore the world around us.

Whether we’re gearing up for big travel or a small getaway with family for the holidays, planning ahead is key to staying healthy and to stay focused on our wellness goals. Staying consistent with our healthful habits keeps us looking – and more importantly, feeling our best – while we make the most of what is shaping up to be one of the most bizarre holiday seasons ever.

Here’s a rundown of what I like to pack to help make healthy travel easier than ever.

FOR COVID PROTECTION | In addition to the obvious face masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, I also pack the following:

ImmuAir by Elizabeth Essentials. A blend of lavender, rosemary, lemongrass, citronella, clove bud, cinnamon bark, eucalyptus, lemon and colloidal silver, ImmuAir can help to purify the air around us in airports, planes, hotels and other shared spaces.

Biocidin TS Throat Spray by Bio-Botanical Research Inc. An herbal blend including echinacea, shitake extract, tea tree and oregano oil, milk thistle and bilberry extract.

Thieves Lozenges by Young Living. Made with 100% pure essential oils like thieves essential oil blend and lemon and peppermint essential oil and sweetened with stevia.

FOR MOVEMENT

Workout bands and tubes. They take up almost zero space in our luggage, but this simple gear gives us so many more workout options that we can do in our room or a local park.

Athletic shoes that can also double as stylish street shoes. Then use them, enlisting friends and family for walk-and-talks, my favorite way to catch up with people.

FOR WHOLE-BODY WELLNESS

Vitamins + supplements. Pack a day’s worth of supplements into small packets that you can just grab each day.

Collagen powder. Collagen is essential for healthy joints, as well as hair, skin and nails. It’s also beneficial for our GI system, helping to heal and protect the lining of the digestive tract and improve nutrient absorption and digestion. TIP: Many brands also offer single-serving sample packs.

Sleep mask. Good sleep is essential for whole-body wellness, but not always easy to achieve when we’re out of our usual element. My favorite sleep mask is by Bedtime Bliss – the contoured shape means that it doesn’t press on your eyes while sleeping.

A versatile backpack. Find a backpack that can pull triple duty as a carry-on, gym bag and laptop case. My favorite, hands down, is UnderArmour Undeniable 3.0 Backpack.

THE BOTTOM LINE: Holiday travel doesn’t have to mean ditching our otherwise healthful routines. And there’s no doubt that when we stay consistent with our healthful habits – even when we travel – we’ll maximize our energy and our enjoyment as we explore the world around us.

