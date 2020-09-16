GET FUELED with Molly | Top picks for good-for-you dips

Craving rich creamy dips but looking to keep things in check nutritionally? You’ll love these decadently creamy dips made with 100% natural, good-for-you ingredients like eggplant, cauliflower, spinach, kale and Greek yogurt – all are made with ingredients that we could have in our own kitchens – nothing fake, nothing wacky or suspect.

Nur’s Kitchen Babaganoush | LOCAL

First ingredients: Eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, strained Greek-style probiotic yogurt

Per two ounces (1/4 cup): 60 calories, 6 grams fat, 3 grams carbs

Trader Joe’s Spinach & Kale Greek Yogurt Dip

First ingredients: Greek-style yogurt, spinach, water chestnuts, kale

Per 2 ounces (1/4 cup): 60 calories, 4 grams fat, 4 grams carbs

Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Jalapeno Dip

First ingredients: Cauliflower, cream cheese, ricotta cheese, followed by jalapenos

Per 2 ounces (1/4 cup): 80 calories, 7 grams fat, 2 grams carbs

##Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO and more! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.