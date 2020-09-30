Get FUELED with Molly | Pumpkin Butter with Swerve in the Kitchen

All the flavors of fall, and oh so versatile! Ben McLauchlin of Swerve has whipped up a Pumpkin Butter that’s low in carbs, zero added sugar, and keto-friendly, perfect for stirring into yogurt or oatmeal, spreading onto low-carb scones, whole grain toast or waffles, or even as a topping for grilled pork, fish or chicken.

Pumpkin Butter

Makes 3 cups; approximately 24 two-tablespoon servings

Ingredients:

15-ounce can pumpkin puree

1/3 cup + 1 tablespoon Brown Swerve

¼ cup water

1 tablespoon butter or refined coconut oil (melted)

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1.5 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

Mix ingredients in a bowl until combined. Place in crockpot on low heat- be careful not to get any on the crockpot sides as you place it into the crockpot. Cook on low setting for three hours, stirring every hour to prevent butter from burning on the sides of the crockpot.

Serve warm or store in fridge for 7 days.

Per Serving: 15 calories, 0.5 grams fat, 0.5 grams saturated fat, 50 mg sodium, 4 grams carbohydrate (1 gram net carb), <1 gram fiber, 0 added sugar, 0 protein.

