Get FUELED with Molly | Plant-Based Half & Half

Whether you’re looking to dial back on animal-based saturated fat or simply incorporate more plant-based alternatives, making the swap from traditional half & half to plant-based half & half can trim 2 grams saturated fat from every ounce.

We picked up 8 different plant-based half & half options on store shelves that all have a clean label with no sugar added – all of the stuff we do want, and none of the stuff we don’t want. Texture and flavor vary wildly, though, so below is Molly’s ranking of each, based on our informal taste test with real-world coffee lovers!

Traditional Dairy Half & Half: 2 tablespoons provides 40 calories, 3 grams fat, 2 grams sat fat, 1 gram carb

TOP PICKS FOR FLAVOR + TEXTURE

Califia Farms BetterHalf | Coconut Cream & Almondmilk, unsweetened

Ingredients include almondmilk, coconut cream, acacia gum, gellan gum

Per two tablespoons: 15 calories, 1.5 gram fat, 1 gram sat fat, 0 carbs, 0 sugar

Picnik | Collagen Creamer, unsweetened

Ingredients include cashew milk, coconut cream, MCT oil, acacia gum, gellan gum

Per two tablespoons: 20 calories, 1.75 gram fat, 1.5 gram sat fat, 0.5 grams carbs, 0 sugar

Forager | Half & Half, unsweetened

Ingredients include cashew milk, coconut cream, dates, acacia gum, gellan gum

Per two tablespoons: 20 calories, 1.5 gram fat, 1.5 gram sat fat, 1 gram carb, 0 sugar

RUNNER UP OPTIONS

Califia Farms Almondmilk Creamer | Almond & Coconut Cream, unsweetened

Ingredients include almondmilk, coconut cream, locust bean gum, gellan gum

Per two tablespoons: 20 calories, 1 gram fat, 0 sat fat, 0 carbs, 0 sugar

Nut Pods | Almond + Coconut Creamer, unsweetened

Ingredients include coconut cream, almonds, acacia gum, gellan gum

Per two tablespoons: 20 calories, 2 grams fat, 0 sat fat, 0 carbs, 0 sugar

milkadamia | Macadamia Creamer, unsweetened

Ingredients include almondmilk, coconut cream, acacia gum, gellan gum

Per two tablespoons: 20 calories, 1 gram fat, 0 carbs, 0 sugar

LAST PICKS, NOT OUR FAVES!

Laird Superfood | Superfood Creamer, unsweetened

Ingredients include coconut cream, Aquamin™ (calcium from marine algae), organic mushroom extracts (chaga, lion’s mane, cordyceps), organic acacia gum

Per two tablespoons: 30 calories, 1.5 grams fat, 1.5 grams sat fat, 0 carbs, 0 sugar

MALK | Oat + Almond Milk Creamer, unsweetened

Ingredients include organic oats, almonds, flaxseed, and Himalayan salt (no gums)

Per two tablespoons: 15 calories, 0.5 gram fat, 0 sat fat, 0 carbs, 0 sugar

