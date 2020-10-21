Get FUELED with Molly | 5 Nutritious + Delicious Pumpkin Spice Finds

Pumpkin Spice is on the brain, but this fall treat can be anything but healthy. Pumpkin Spice lattes, cheesecakes, cookies, oh my! Each can pack in multiple days’ worth of added sugar.

We’ve got you covered, though, with these 5 pumpkin spice finds that will satisfy fall cravings without wreaking nutritional havoc!

TIP: Most products have a ‘store finder’ feature on their website to find a retailer in your area.

Nut Pods Pumpkin Spice Creamer | Vegan, Low Carb, GF

Make your pumpkin spice lattes more nutritious than ever!

Ingredients include coconut cream, almonds, sea salt, gellan gum.

Per 1 table spoon: 10 calories, 1 g fat, 0 sat fat, 0 carbs, 0 sugar

Enlightened Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake | Low Carb, GF

Ingredients include cream, milk, erythritol, eggs, allulose, pumpkin, almonds, butter, coconut, whey protein concentrate, natural flavor, salt, guar gum, spices, carrageenan,

Per 1 cheesecake: 210 calories, 19g fat, 11g sat fat, 18g carbs, 5g pro, 2 g sugar

Birch Benders Paleo Pumpkin Pancakes | GF

Ingredients include cassava starch, almond flour, eggs, dried pumpkin, organic coconut flour, spices, monk fruit

Per 2 pancakes: 140 calories, 6g fat, 1.5g sat fat, 17 carbs, 6 g protein, <1g sugar

Emmy’s Coconut Cookies| Vegan, GF

Ingredients include all organic ingredients of coconut, agave syrup, almond flour, pumpkin pie spice, nutmeg, vanilla extract and Himalayan salt.

Per 1 cookie: 100 calories, 8 g fat, 7 g sat fat, 8 carbs, 1 g pro, 5 sugar

Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend

Blend of cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg

