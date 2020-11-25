Get FUELED in the Kitchen | Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookies with Ben McLauchlin of Swerve

Adapted from the Eat Fit Cookbook, these Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookies are a perfect solution to pumpkin spice cravings – and they’re naturally gluten-free and grain-free, making them easy to satisfy a variety of nutritional needs.

WGNO viewer special: Enter promo code WGNO for 20% off at www.EatFitCookbook.com through 12/31/20.

Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookies | GF, Keto

Makes 24 cookies

Ingredients:

2 cups finely ground almond flour

1 teaspoon gelatin

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pumpkin spice

6 tablespoons unsalted butter (room temperature)

1 egg (room temperature)

1/2 cup Brown Swerve

½ cup pumpkin puree

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla

¾ cup dark chocolate chips or sugar free chocolate chips

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, mix together almond flour, gelatin, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and pumpkin spice in a bowl and set aside.

Place room softened butter in bowl of stand mixer and add Brown Swerve and vanilla. Beat until creamy on medium speed for about 5 minutes. Walk away and clean some dishes.

Add egg and beat in until completely combined. Add pumpkin puree and beat until combined. Gradually beat in flour mixture until combined. With a spatula stir in chocolate chips.

Spoon out a heaping tablespoon or a small cookie scoop of dough onto parchment paper lined cookie sheet.

Place in oven and cook for 11-13 minutes- it is okay if the cookie looks uncooked in the middle. 11 for uncooked but crispy on the outside and 13 for cooked all the way through.

Once you take plan out of the oven, slam the bake sheet on the counter or oven, and cookies will flatten out (I know gluten free cooking). Also makes it fun!

NOTE // Let cool completely on cookie sheet and the cookie will completely cook, but remain soft in the middle, and crunchy on the outside.

Per Serving: 110 calories, 9 grams fat, 3.5 saturated fat, 140 mg sodium, 11 grams carbohydrate (2 grams net carbs), 4 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 3 grams protein.

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO and more! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.