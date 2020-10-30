Get FUELED in the Kitchen | Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Cake in a Pumpkin | GF, Grain Free, Dairy Free

This chocolate cake-filled pumpkin could not be cuter – and it’s just as nutritious as it is deliciously adorable, thanks to the streamlined ingredients like almond flour, cocoa powder and Swerve zero-calorie plant-based sweetener in this boxed Chocolate Cake Mix by Swerve Sweets.

As usual, Ben has created a decadently rich – and good for you – treat that’s naturally low carb, gluten free and grain-free.

Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Cake in a Pumpkin

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

1 5-pound sugar or pumpkin pie pumpkin. Try to find one that is shaped like a bowl rather than a vase.

1 box Swerve Sweets Chocolate Cake Mix

¼ cup oil

¼ cup water

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3 eggs

2 teaspoons pumpkin spice

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Take pumpkin and with a knife cut out a large circle on the top of the pumpkin as you would when you carve a Jack-o-lantern. Imagine that you would want to make the pumpkin look like a large pot.

With a spoon remove/scrape out the seeds and innards until the pumpkin is clean, again, as you would for a Halloween pumpkin. Set aside once innards and seeds are removed.

In a medium bowl whisk together, eggs, water, oil and vanilla until frothy with lots of air bubbles. Add Swerve Sweets bake mix with pumpkin spice and whisk into wet ingredients until combined. Pour batter carefully into carved out pumpkin. Try not to get the batter on the sides of the pumpkin.

Place pumpkin in oven on a rimmed baking sheet and set lid beside pumpkin on pan and cook for 30 minutes. Remove lid from oven and cook cake for another 25-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into cake comes out with only a few crumbs on the toothpick. Remove the pumpkin and let it cool.

Add a chocolate glaze or cream cheese frosting to top of cake. Slice into pumpkin as you would a cake and enjoy the presentation and the fun!

Per serving: 130 calories, 12 grams fat, 1.5 grams saturated fat, 170 mg sodium, 14 grams carbohydrate (11 grams net carbs), 3 grams fiber, 1 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 5 grams protein

##Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO and more! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.