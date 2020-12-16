Get FUELED in the Kitchen | Peppermint Patties in the Kitchen with Swerve

Peppermint-chocolate anything just makes it feel like the holiday season. And if you’re a fan of old-school York Peppermint Patties, you’ll flip for these low-carb, gluten-free (and keto-approved) Peppermint Patties. Ben McLauchlin of Swerve Sweetener adapted the recipe from Swerve’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, featured in the Eat Fit Cookbook [20% off viewer promo code thru 12.31.2021, enter WGNO at checkout at www.EatFitCookbook.com].

Low Carb Peppermint Patties

Makes 8 Servings

Ingredients:

For the Chocolate Coating:

9 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

½ cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons Swerve, Confectioners

For the Peppermint Filling:

3 tablespoons cacao butter, melted

4 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature

2 tablespoons Swerve, Confectioners

2 teaspoons peppermint extract

Instructions:

Place 8 muffin liners in muffin tin. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together melted coconut oil, cocoa powder, vanilla extract and Swerve. Place a tablespoon of chocolate mixture in each muffin liner. Freeze for 5-10 minutes.

In a separate, microwave safe bowl, whisk together melted cocoa butter, room temperature cream cheese (if you need to, microwave the cream cheese in 7 second increments until it is softened), Swerve, and peppermint extract.

Remove chocolate from freezer and add tablespoon of peppermint filling to the frozen chocolate coating. Freeze for another 10 minutes.

Remove from freezer and add a tablespoon of remaining chocolate in each cup, covering the peppermint mixture. Freeze for 5-10 minutes and enjoy.

Store in fridge in an airtight storage container.

Per Serving: 240 calories, 26 grams fat, 45 mg sodium, 7 grams carbohydrate (2 grams net carbs), 2 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 2 grams protein.

