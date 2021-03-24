Get FUELED | In the Kitchen with Ben’s My Maria Lemon Cake

We can’t get enough of this decadently rich My Maria Lemon Cake that’s also legitimately good-for-you as well (plus grain-free and gluten-free). This gorgeous layer cake is also fantastically perfect for Easter or Mother’s Day, or really, just anytime you really want to treat yourself (plus friends and family!).

A note to our viewers who love Ben as much as we do: This is Ben’s last segment with us, at least for the time being, as he’s moving on from Swerve into the next phases of his career. Thanks to social, however, we can all still have a little Ben in our life; follow him on Instagram at @BennyMcJones. Thank you, Ben, for all that you’ve taught us! XOXO.

My Maria Lemon Cake by Ben McLauchlin of Swerve

Makes 20 servings

Ingredients:

For the Cake:

3 cups almond flour

½ cup unsweetened whey protein

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup butter (1 stick), at room temperature

1 1/4 cup Swerve, Granular

6 eggs at room temperature

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon extract

4 teaspoon lemon juice (citric acid will help make the cake white)

½ cup buttermilk at room temperature

¼ cup of Heavy Whipping Cream at room temperature

1 tablespoon Lemon Zest

Lemon Curd Filling:

1 stick unsalted butter at room temperature (or coconut oil)

1 cup + 2 tablespoons Swerve Confectioners

½ teaspoon salt

4 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

½ cup fresh lemon juice (About 4 lemons)

1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon zest (refrigerate lemon first, and it helps grating)

½ teaspoon xanthan gum

For the Frosting:

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese at room temperature

4 tablespoons unsalted butter at room temperature (or coconut oil)

1/4 cup sour cream

¾ cup Swerve Confectioners

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Instructions:

For the Cake:

Preheat oven to 325°F and butter/grease and line two round cake pans with parchment paper.

In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the almond flour, protein powder, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

With an electric mixer on medium-high speed, mix together softened butter and Swerve until creamy. On medium speed add eggs, vanilla extract, lemon extract and lemon juice. Mix until fluffy for around three minutes.

Add dry ingredients and mix until combined. Add buttermilk and heavy whipping cream and mix until combined. Fold in lemon zest. Pour the batter evenly into baking pans. Bake 25- 30 minutes. A toothpick inserted in the middle should come out almost clean.

Let cake cool in pan for at least 30 minutes. Remove from pan by gently placing baking rack on top of pan and flipping over. Tap on center of pan, and cake will release.

For the Lemon Curd Filling:

Beat butter, Swerve, and salt in an electric mixer on medium speed until blended. Add eggs and egg yolks, one at a time, beating just until blended after each addition. Slowly add lemon juice to butter mixture, beating at low speed just until blended. Remove from mixer. Stir in zest. (Mixture will look curdled.)

Transfer mixture to a heavy 4 quart saucepan, and cook, whisking constantly, over medium low heat until mixture thickens about 5-10 minutes depending on quality of your pot.

Remove from heat, and sprinkle with xanthan gum. Whisk in quickly and set aside and let cool for 20 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap directly onto curd (this ensures a skin doesn’t form while it cools). Chill in the refrigerator while cake bakes and cools.

For the Frosting:

Beat together cream cheese, butter, and sour cream until smooth.

Add Swerve Confectioners and vanilla; mix on low until just combined, then beat on medium high for 10 minutes making sure to scrape the sides of the bowl during the process.

Assembly:

Place one layer on a cake stand or platter. Spread 1/3 of the lemon curd filling across the surface. Add another layer and evenly spread another 1/3 cup of the lemon curd filling. Add another cake layer and spread the remaining lemon curd filling. Add the final cake layer and cover the cake all over with remaining frosting.

Per Serving: 300 calories, 27 grams fat, 12 grams saturated fat (more plant-based fats when use coconut oil in place of butter), 290 mg sodium, 31 grams carbohydrate (3 grams net carbs), 3 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 9 grams protein.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com.