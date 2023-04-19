NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s festival season, crawfish season, and really, there’s any + all reason to get outside and enjoy food, family and friends. And of course when we think festivals and crawfish, they go hand-in-hand with beer, too. So we just had to share a few of the top zero-proof, non-alcoholic beers that were true crowd-pleasers throughout our recent Alcohol Free For 40 challenge, powered by Ochsner Eat Fit.

The flavor and fullness of these beers goes way beyond anything you’ve tried before – so if you’ve been turned off by non-alcoholic beers in the past, here’s a few of our current favorites to try:

Surreal Brewing Co | Juicy Mavs has just 25 calories, 4.9 grams of carbs and 0 sugar; Kolch style has just 17 hoppy calories and 2.8 grams of carbs.

Athletic Brewing Co has a variety of low-calorie, lower-carb options, including their Athletic Lite with just 25 calories and 5 grams of carbs.

Heineken 0.0 has singlehandedly made non-alcoholic beer accessible across the globe. 69 calories, 16 grams of carbs, and 1.3 grams sugar.

Beck’s Nonalcoholic | crisp, light and refreshing, with 68 calories and 14.6 grams carbs

Guinness 0 | if you love a stout, try this Guinness 0, 60 calories, 13.5 grams carbs. Surreal Brewing Co. also makes a 17 Mile Porter that we love, with just 50 calories and 10 grams of carbs.

Visit product websites for store locator features. Locally in South Louisiana, check out stores like Martin Wine Cellar, Total Wine and Whole Foods.

For more of our favorite non-alcoholic finds, including zero proof spirits, wines and beers, check out our latest book, Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails.

And – if you have favorite zero alcohol beers that we didn’t include, share and Tag us on social, @EatFitOchsner!

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.