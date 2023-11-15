NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This version of the French 75 is one of Molly’s go-to options when hosting a crowd. It’s simple to make, and effortless to offer it both ways – with or without alcohol. It’s also Eat Fit approved, meaning it’s low in sugar – so there’s truly something for everyone.

The French 75, featured in Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails, Muddle and garnish with berries or tuck in a little sprig of rosemary.

Look for Craft in retailers in November; visit www.CraftZeroProof.com to order, and for a full list of retailers.

The French 75 was named after the French 75-millimeter field gun celebrated for its rapid-fire power. The original, made with cognac — and even its lighter gin-based sister — is a wickedly powerful concoction. This zero proof version maintains the respect of the original’s potency without knocking you out.

French 75 | The Eat Fit Collection

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

1 ounce zero proof gin

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon Eat Fit Simple Syrup (recipe below)

Ice

4 ounces zero proof sparkling wine

Lemon swath, expressed, for garnish

Instructions:

Combine gin, lemon juice and Eat Fit Simple Syrup in a small shaker tin filled with ice. Shake and double strain into a tall champagne flute. Top with zero proof sparkling wine and garnish with expressed lemon swath.

PRO TIP // The lemon juice really fizzes up the sparkling wine. Tilt the champagne flute as you pour the sparkling wine to keep it from overflowing.

25 calories, 0 fat, 0 saturated fat, 0 sodium, 6 grams net carbs, 0 fiber, 4 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 0 protein

GF, Vegan, Low Carb

Eat Fit Simple Syrup

Makes approximately 1 cup

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1/2 cup Swerve granular or 1 1/2 cups granular allulose

Instructions:

In a saucepan, bring water to a boil. Reduce to medium-high heat and add sweetener. Stir to dissolve and continue to heat for 10 minutes. Pour into heat-safe glass container and refrigerate to chill. Store unused portion in airtight container in refrigerator for up to 4 weeks.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

