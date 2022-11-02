NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A cocktail that’s zero proof and Eat Fit approved? Yes, please! Especially when it’s Quest Like a Tribe Does, featured in Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails. This visual stunner is delightfully savory, an unexpected blend of creamy coconut milk, lemongrass and ginger.

Inspired by the full-proof version at Baton Rouge’s City Pork restaurant, an Eat Fit partner, Quest Like a Tribe Does is one of 50 cocktails featured in Craft, the latest book by the Ochsner Eat Fit team, written by Molly Kimball in collaboration with bar expert Ethan Skaggs and executive editor Melanie Warner Spencer, featuring riffs on drinks by dozens of Ochsner Eat Fit restaurant partners.

Featuring more than 50 recipes, stunning color photography, as well as guides to barware, bitters, glassware, and everything else you need to craft a fully sensorial cocktail, Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails is an essential—and beautiful—resource for every home mixologist’s library.

Look for Craft in retailers in November; visit www.CraftZeroProof.com to order, and for a full list of retailers.

