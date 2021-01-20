FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly | King Cake Hot Cocoa Bomb

If you saw those adorable balls of balls of chocolate that ‘explode’ into hot chocolate when added to hot milk, you’ll love this latest creation by Ben McLauchlin of Swerve: White chocolate spheres filled with the flavors of king cake and decorated with the colors of Carnival. The best part: These King Cake Hot Cocoa Bombs are sweetened with Swerve, and have just 3 grams net carbs and less than 2 grams sugar per bomb.

King Cake Hot Cocoa Bombs

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

Tools: 2 inch round sphere molds or larger – typically come with 6 to a mold; can buy on Amazon

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

3 tablespoons Swerve Confectioners

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup Lily’s white chocolate chips

2 teaspoons coconut oil or MCT oil

2 Smashmallow cinnamon churro marshmallows- cut into 24 mini marshmallows

1 cup milk of choice (Molly’s note: my preference is unsweetened almond milk)

6 tablespoons Swerve granular separated and combined with natural food coloring (2 tablespoons each for purple, green and gold)

Instructions:

Combine cocoa powder, Swerve and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Whisk and set aside. Place chocolate chips and oil in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave at 25 seconds. Remove chips and oil mixture and stir. Place back in microwave for another 15 seconds. Remove from microwave and whisk. Set aside.

With 3/4 of the white chocolate mixture, take both sides of your molds, and with the back of a spoon and/or paintbrush, brush the white chocolate mixture on the sides of each mold to create the round shell. Make sure you add plenty to the rim of the mold because the tops tend to be more fragile and need a thicker layer.

Place the mold in the fridge to chill for 5 minutes. This will allow the white chocolate coating to set.

Take molds out of the fridge and reapply another layer of the white chocolate mixture evenly specifically to those rims. Place in the fridge for another 10 minutes to completely chill and set. Remove mold and gently remove each of the shells from the mold.

In 6 of the sphere halves, place 3 teaspoons hot cocoa mixture and top with four mini marshmallows.

Warm a small skillet on low heat. Take the remaining 6 empty sphere halves, place them one at a time, rim side down on the warm skillet. Let the rim melt for maybe 5 seconds, and then place the melted rim one of the sphere halves that contains the cocoa mixture. Be careful not to spill cocoa mixture.

Follow the above step until you have 6 hot cocoa bombs. Drizzle the outside of the hot cocoa bombs with remaining melted white chocolate (you can microwave for 5 second intervals if it is not drizzle-able).

Decorate with sprinkles and gently place in fridge for another 5 minutes.

In a sauce pot or microwave, warm almond milk on low heat until it steams. Add hot cocoa bomb to a coffee mug, pour warm milk over the hot cocoa bomb. Stir with a spoon and enjoy!

Per Serving: 140 calories, 9 grams fat, 6 grams saturated fat (all plant-based), 45 mg sodium, 36 grams carbohydrate (3 grams net carbs), 7 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, 2 grams protein.

##

