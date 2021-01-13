FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly | Eat Fit King Cake

Traditional Mardi Gras celebrations may be off, but you can’t cancel king cake! And thanks to the Eat Fit King Cake, it’s also possible to indulge without sabotaging your wellness goals!

Centered on an all-natural clean ingredient label, the Eat Fit King Cake is low carb and keto friendly, with only 2 grams net carbs per serving. It’s also gluten free, grain free and dairy free.

Made with almond flour and coconut flour, and no artificial sweeteners or colors, the Eat Fit King Cake is sweetened with Swerve – in fact, you could say that Ben McLauchlin of Swerve is responsible for the Eat Fit King Cake hitting the retail market (you’ve seen Ben join Molly in the kitchen each month, baking up nutritious tastiness). After all, Ben’s original king cake recipe, featured in the Eat Fit Cookbook, inspired this Eat Fit King Cake that’s now available in retailers throughout Louisiana, Whole Foods Markets across Texas and Louisiana, and Publix stores along the Gulf Coast from Mobile to Panama City!

Ingredients include cage free eggs, non-GMO almond flour, coconut flour, coconut milk, coconut oil, Swerve, vegetable-based food coloring.

Nutrition Facts per serving: 160 calories, 5 grams plant-based saturated fat, 2 grams net carbs, 1 gram fiber, 0 sugar, 5 grams protein.

Visit EatFitKingCake.com for full details, as well as a list of retailers in your region. Suggested retail price is $12.99 per bundt-style king cake. The Eat Fit King Cake is also available online directly from Unrefined Bakery, offering two-day shipping nationwide. Local retailers include:

New Orleans Area Retailers:

Robert Fresh Market (4 locations)

Whole Foods Market (3 locations)

PJ’s Coffee (multiple locations)

Home Malone (2 locations)

Earthsavers (3 locations)

Lakeview Grocery

Ochsner Pharmacy & Wellness (Jefferson Highway)

FUEL Café + Market at Ochsner Fitness Center – Harahan

