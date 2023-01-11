NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We’re all about options – and whether you’re looking for something gluten-free, low-carb, zero sugar, keto-friendly or even just all-natural, the Eat Fit King Cake is an effortless option for Carnival indulgence.

Centered on an all-natural clean ingredient label, the Eat Fit King Cake has just two grams net carbs per serving. It’s also gluten free, grain free and dairy free. Think of these cute little cakes as something along the lines of King-Cake-Meets-Pound-Cake!

Ingredients include cage free eggs, non-GMO almond flour, coconut flour, coconut milk, coconut oil, Swerve, vegetable-based food coloring.

Nutrition Facts per serving: 160 calories, 2 grams net carbs, 1 gram fiber, 0 sugar, 5 grams protein

Visit EatFitKingCake.com for full details, as well as a list of retailers in your region. The Eat Fit King Cake is also available online directly from Unrefined Bakery, offering two-day shipping nationwide. Local retailers include:

New Orleans Area Retailers:

Robert Fresh Market (4 locations)

Whole Foods Market (3 locations)

PJ’s Coffee (select locations)

Home Malone (2 locations)

Earthsavers (3 locations)

Lakeview Grocery

FUEL Café + Market at Ochsner Fitness Center – Harahan

Recipe: DIY Eat Fit King Cake Sprinkles!

1/3 cup Swerve, Granular

Natural food coloring (yellow, green, red, and blue)

Divide 1/3 cup granulated Swerve, Granular across three small bowls. Add several drops yellow food coloring to one bowl and mix with a fork until completely yellow. Repeat with green and purple (equal parts red and blue).

MORE! Eat Fit King Cake Recipes featured on WGNO | by Ben McLauchlin

Eat Fit King Cake Monkey Bread

Eat Fit King Cake Hot Cocoa Bomb

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.