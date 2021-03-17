FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly | 5 low-carb wraps that are truly good for us

Tortillas and wraps make things so convenient: they’re portable, they won’t get soggy like a sandwich, and they’re also easy to pack for travel. Most traditional wraps are just refined wheat flour, packing in the carb equivalent of several slices of bread. Lucky for us, however, more and more wraps are showing up on shelves that are lower carb and legitimately nutritious. Here’s the rundown on 5 of Molly’s top finds.
Jicama Wraps by Trader Joe’s | GF, Grain Free, Low Carb, Vegan
- Per Wrap: 7.5 calories, 0 fat, 0 sat fat, 0 sodium, 1.5 grams carb, 1 gram fiber, 0 sugar, 0 protein
- Ingredient: Jicama
Almond Flour Tortillas by 365 Whole Foods Market | GF, Grain Free, Low Carb, Vegan
- Per Wrap: 85 calories, 5.5 grams fat, 0.5 grams sat fat, 62 mg sodium, 7 grams carbohydrate (6 grams net carbs), 1 gram fiber, 0 sugar, 2.5 grams protein
- Ingredients include almond flour, tapioca starch, sea salt, xanthan gum
Paleo Thin Coconut Flour Wraps by Julian Bakery | GF, Grain Free, Low Carb, Vegan
- Per Wrap: 90 calories, 5 grams fat, 1 gram sat fat, 85 mg sodium, 15 grams carbohydrate (6 grams net carbs), 9 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 3 grams protein
- Ingredients include organic coconut flour, resistant starch, flax meal, ground chia, sunflower butter, apple cider vinegar, psyllium, sea salt
Viva Cauliflower Tortilla! by CauliPower | GF, Grain Free, Low Carb, Vegan
- Per Wrap: 60 calories, 0.5 grams fat, 0 sat fat, 155 mg sodium, 12.5 grams carbohydrate (11 grams net carbs), 1.5 grams fiber, 0.5 grams sugar, 1.5 grams protein
- Ingredients include cauliflower, non-GMO corn masa, salt, baking powder, guar gum, xanthan gum
Whole Wheat Plus Tortillas by Maria and Ricardo’s | Low Carb
- Per Wrap: 45 calories, 1.5 gram fat, 0 sat fat, 130 mg sodium, 10 grams carbohydrate (4 grams net carbs), 6 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 3 grams protein
- Ingredients include wheat fiber, whole wheat flour, wheat gluten, avocado oil, cultured wheat flour, oat fiber
**
Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com.