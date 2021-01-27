FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly | 5 good-for-you finds to satisfy a hankering for King Cake

If you love king cake but you’re also keeping an eye on wellness, we’ve got 5 top good-for-you king cake finds – all with little or no added sugar and naturally gluten-free.

Let’s be honest, any type of “healthy-er” king cake may seem unthinkable to some. And granted, my approach, as always, is that if we indulge in a slice or two of king cake occasionally, then we should splurge on what whatever type we love and savor every bite.

But for those who are keeping an eye on nutrition and calories, it can be worth seeking out other options to help to satisfy a hankering for king cake without all of the added sugars and white carbs. Here are 5 easy-to-find options that fit the bill:

Eat Fit King Cake | Gluten Free, Grain Free, Dairy Free, Keto-Friendly, Eat Fit approved

No artificial sweeteners or food dyes; just 2 grams net carbs per serving.

Ingredients include cage-free eggs, non-GMO almond flour, coconut flour, coconut milk, coconut oil, Swerve, vegetable-based food coloring.

cage-free eggs, non-GMO almond flour, coconut flour, coconut milk, coconut oil, Swerve, vegetable-based food coloring. Nutrition Facts per serving: 160 calories, 5 grams plant-based saturated fat, 2 grams net carbs , 1 gram fiber, 0 sugar, 5 grams protein.

160 calories, 5 grams plant-based saturated fat, , 1 gram fiber, 0 sugar, 5 grams protein. Where to buy: Robert Fresh Market, Whole Foods Market, Home Malone, select PJ’s Coffee, FUEL Cafe + Market at Ochsner Fitness Center, Ochsner Pharmacy & Wellness, Earthsavers, Alexander’s Market in Baton Rouge, Publix along Alabama + Florida Coast. Full list of retailers here. Suggested retail price $12.99 per bundt-style king cake

PJ’s Eat Fit Skinny King Cake Protein Velvet Ice | Gluten Free

High-protein frozen blended coffee drink with less than one teaspoon of added sugar

Nutrition Facts per 16-oz: 250 calories, 23 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 8 grams sugar (3 grams added sugar), 26 grams protein.

Smoothie King’s Gladiator King Cake Smoothie | Gluten Free

Packed with protein; only sugars are naturally-occurring fruit sugars. Excellent option for athletes + active individuals.

Ingredients include Gladiator® King Cake – Califia Farms® Almond Milk, bananas, Gladiator® Protein, dates, Protein Blend, cinnamon, almond extract and vanilla.

Gladiator® King Cake – Califia Farms® Almond Milk, bananas, Gladiator® Protein, dates, Protein Blend, cinnamon, almond extract and vanilla. Nutrition Facts per 20-oz: 400 calories, 6 grams fat, 3 grams saturated fat, 40 grams carbohydrate, 7 grams fiber, 25 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 49 grams protein

Green Fork Low Carb King Cake | Gluten Free, Grain Free, Dairy Free, Keto-Friendly, Eat Fit approved

(12 servings per cake): 250 calories, 23 grams fat, 12 grams saturated fat, 95 mg sodium, 1 gram net carb, 4 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 7 grams protein.

Ingredients: Cake includes almond flour, coconut cream, Swerve sweetener, eggs, vanilla, salt, baking powder; icing made with coconut oil, coconut cream, coconut milk, sweetened with Swerve and colored with vegetable-based food coloring extracts.

Cake includes almond flour, coconut cream, Swerve sweetener, eggs, vanilla, salt, baking powder; icing made with coconut oil, coconut cream, coconut milk, sweetened with Swerve and colored with vegetable-based food coloring extracts. Where to buy: Available at Green Fork in NOLA + Northshore. $35 per king cake or $5 per slice.

Green Fork King Cake Smoothie | Gluten Free, Grain Free, Dairy Free, Keto-Friendly, Eat Fit approved

310 calories, 11 grams fat, 1 grams saturated fat, 160 mg sodium, 37 grams carbohydrate (25 grams net carbs), 12 grams fiber, 18 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 17 grams protein

Orgain plant-based protein powder, unsweetened cashew milk, apple, banana, data, vanilla extract, cinnamon.

Where to buy: Available at Green Fork in NOLA + Northshore.

