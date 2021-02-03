FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly | 5 Better-for-You Chips

Whether you’re tuning into the Superbowl this weekend or burying your sorrows in a bag of chips, it’s time to re-think our go-to salty, crunchy favorite.
There’s been an explosion of new better-for-you chip options on store shelves, including chips with more protein, fewer carbs, or even XXX. Here’s a rundown on 5 top picks, with options to suit a variety of nutritional needs, from vegan to low-carb to gluten free and grain-free.
FLEX Protein Crisps by Popcorners | GF, Grain Free, Plant-Based Protein
- Good source of fiber + protein
- Flavors include Buffalo, Barbecue, Cheddar & Sour Cream
- Ingredients include soy protein, soy fiber, cassava flour
- Per one ounce (approx. 25 crisps): 100 calories, 3 grams fat, 0 sat fat, 220 mg sodium, 12 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber (8 grams net carbs), 10 grams protein
Oven Baked Pork Rinds by EPIC | GF, Zero-Carb, Protein-Rich
- Baked, not fried for 40% less fat than typical pork rinds
- Flavors include Chili Lime, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt
- Ingredients include antibiotic-free pork skins, pork fat, salt, citric acid
- Per half-ounce (approx. one handful): 70 calories, 2.5 grams fat, 1 gram sat fat, 230 mg sodium, 0 carbohydrate, 0 sugar, 11 grams protein
Vegan Cracklins by Beanfields | GF, Grain Free, Vegan
- Flavors include Korean BBQ, Ranch, Spicy Nacho, Chili Lime,
- Ingredients include navy beans, cassava flour, chickpea protein
- Per one ounce (18 pieces): 130 calories, 8 grams fat, 1 gram sat fat, 230 mg sodium, 14 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar, 4 grams protein
Power Curls by Lesser Evil | GF, Grain Free
- Texture similar to a cheese puff
- Flavors include No-Cheese Cheesiness, Fiery Hot, Himalayan Pink Salt, Spicy Salsa
- Ingredients include cassava flour, cage-free non-gmo dried egg whites, avocado oil, Himalayan sea salt
- Per one ounce (approx. 14 curls): 130 calories, 5 grams fat, 0.5 grams sat fat, 250 mg sodium, 14 grams carbohydrate, 6 grams protein
Cheddar Crisps by Sonoma Creamery | GF, Whole Grain, Lactose Free
- Okay so they’re more of a cracker than a chip, but still… baked crisps made of cheese x brown rice translates to a crispy chip-like texture to satisfy any craving
- Ingredients include cheese, born rice, oat bran, quinoa
- Per one ounce (approx. 7 crisps): 140 calories, 7 grams fat, 5 grams saturated fat, 210 mg sodium, 9 grams carbohydrate, 0 sugar, 10 grams protein
