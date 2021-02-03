FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly | 5 Better-for-You Chips

Whether you’re tuning into the Superbowl this weekend or burying your sorrows in a bag of chips, it’s time to re-think our go-to salty, crunchy favorite.

There’s been an explosion of new better-for-you chip options on store shelves, including chips with more protein, fewer carbs, or even XXX. Here’s a rundown on 5 top picks, with options to suit a variety of nutritional needs, from ­­­vegan to low-carb to gluten free and grain-free.

FLEX Protein Crisps by Popcorners | GF, Grain Free, Plant-Based Protein

Good source of fiber + protein

Flavors include Buffalo, Barbecue, Cheddar & Sour Cream

Ingredients include soy protein, soy fiber, cassava flour

Per one ounce (approx. 25 crisps): 100 calories, 3 grams fat, 0 sat fat, 220 mg sodium, 12 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber (8 grams net carbs), 10 grams protein

Oven Baked Pork Rinds by EPIC | GF, Zero-Carb, Protein-Rich

Baked, not fried for 40% less fat than typical pork rinds

Flavors include Chili Lime, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt

Ingredients include antibiotic-free pork skins, pork fat, salt, citric acid

Per half-ounce (approx. one handful): 70 calories, 2.5 grams fat, 1 gram sat fat, 230 mg sodium, 0 carbohydrate, 0 sugar, 11 grams protein

Vegan Cracklins by Beanfields | GF, Grain Free, Vegan

Flavors include Korean BBQ, Ranch, Spicy Nacho, Chili Lime,

Ingredients include navy beans, cassava flour, chickpea protein

Per one ounce (18 pieces): 130 calories, 8 grams fat, 1 gram sat fat, 230 mg sodium, 14 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar, 4 grams protein

Power Curls by Lesser Evil | GF, Grain Free

Texture similar to a cheese puff

Flavors include No-Cheese Cheesiness, Fiery Hot, Himalayan Pink Salt, Spicy Salsa

Ingredients include cassava flour, cage-free non-gmo dried egg whites, avocado oil, Himalayan sea salt

Per one ounce (approx. 14 curls): 130 calories, 5 grams fat, 0.5 grams sat fat, 250 mg sodium, 14 grams carbohydrate, 6 grams protein

Cheddar Crisps by Sonoma Creamery | GF, Whole Grain, Lactose Free

Okay so they’re more of a cracker than a chip, but still… baked crisps made of cheese x brown rice translates to a crispy chip-like texture to satisfy any craving

Ingredients include cheese, born rice, oat bran, quinoa

Per one ounce (approx. 7 crisps): 140 calories, 7 grams fat, 5 grams saturated fat, 210 mg sodium, 9 grams carbohydrate, 0 sugar, 10 grams protein

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO and more! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.