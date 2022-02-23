Parades and parties, friends and family, king cake and cocktails — celebrating Carnival season in Louisiana can feel magical, but the rolling revelry can also take a toll on our health. So, perfect timing, the seventh annual Alcohol Free for 40 Challenge kicks off on Ash Wednesday, March 2.

The Eat Fit team makes it easier than ever to go alcohol-free, complete with a step-by-step guide to make it your own personal self-experiment to see just how nixing alcohol for forty days affects our whole-body wellness.

THE CHALLENGE: Give up all alcohol from Ash Wednesday until Easter. Establish the following pre-Challenge metrics and repeat again at end of Challenge. Do this on your own or sign up here to do your pre-challenge metrics for $35 one of six #AlcoholFreeFor40 kickoff events across the state.

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Join for $35 to receive in-depth pre- and post-challenge metrics including labs, body composition analysis, weight, blood pressure and before-and-after photos to get a clear picture of the impact of alcohol on overall wellness (a $400 value). Participants must sign up for pre-challenge metrics by midnight on Sunday, February 27.

In New Orleans, participants have the option to donate blood as well, receiving a thank-gift you in return.

THE SUPPORT: Local restaurants will offer Zero-Proof Cocktails. #ZeroProofCocktail Demos. #MindfulMondays to start each week on the right foot. Social support at Alcohol-Free For 40 Facebook Group. Follow @EatFitNOLA on social to stay in the know.

BENEFITS: Less inflammation, better sleep, reduced anxiety, improved mood & energy, healthier-looking skin, potential weight loss. Here’s a snapshot of the many benefits that this extended detox will have on your mind, body and spirit:

Within days you’ll notice more energy, improved sleep, clearer eyes with less under-eye circles

you’ll notice less fluid retention and can start to see brighter skin. You’ll also likely notice fewer cravings, mental clarity and an ability to focus. Within a month you can start to see and feel the changes in weight, particularly if alcohol was contributing a significant bit of excess calories.

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Smoothie King. Learn about Eat Fit at Smoothie King; click here for the full list of Eat Fit options available at Smoothie King, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.