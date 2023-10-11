NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Toaster waffles can make breakfast on the run a bit easier – and fun. The challenge is to find a variety that gives us a boost of fiber-rich grains and protein to start our day. The reality is that most toaster waffles aren’t ideal – even most ‘whole grain’ versions are actually a blend of white and whole grain flours.

Here’s a rundown of three better-for-you toaster waffles currently on shelves; the lineup below is listed in order of Molly’s preference, nutritionally speaking.

Banza Protein Waffles

Per 2 waffles: 220 calories, 150 mg sodium, 21 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 10 grams protein

Ingredients include chickpeas, cocoa butter, protein blend (egg white, pea protein), avocado oil

Banza Protein Waffle varieties include Homestyle, Blueberry and Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles

Birch Benders Protein Toaster Waffles

Per 2 waffles: 240 calories, 270 mg sodium, 24 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 12 grams protein

Ingredients include white flour, whey protein, whole oat flour, eggs, yogurt solids

Birch Benders also offers Keto Toaster Waffles, Chocolate Chip Keto, Grain-Free Paleo and Blueberry Paleo Toaster Waffles

Van’s Power Grains Protein Waffles

Per 2 waffles: 200 calories, 170 mg sodium, 27 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 10 grams protein

Ingredients include white flour, grain blend (whole wheat flour, wheat, oats, millet, rice), wheat protein isolate

Vans Protein Waffle varieties include Original, Blueberry and Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Healthy Portions Meal Co. Learn more about the variety of Eat Fit options at Healthy Portions Meal Co, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

