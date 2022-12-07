NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — No matter the season, we can all benefit from giving (and receiving) the gift of health. From food to fitness to relaxing and recharging, wellness-focused gifts can be tailored to suit anyone on your list. Here’s a rundown of a simple-yet-functional gift ideas that show we really care.

Sessions with an Expert. Gifting a series of fitness classes or services are my evergreen wellness gifts – especially if it’s something they wouldn’t typically do for themselves: A package of sessions with a registered dietitian, massage therapist or licensed acupuncturist, a series of pilates or yoga classes that you can do together, or a creative outlet like painting or pottery classes.

Zojirushi travel mug: Keeps liquids hot for hours – even after hours in the freezer. Available in 12, 16 or 20 ounce brushed stainless steel in a variety of colors, Zojirushi’s lock system also prevents spills and leaks. $24 and up.

Eat Fit Candied Cashews with no added sugar make a delicious DIY gift that fits pretty much any skill level in the kitchen – no elaborate decorating or baking techniques required. They’re an easy crowd pleaser and a perfect opportunity to introduce friends and family to better-for-you alternatives to traditional favorites. Recipe below.

Books

For the home chef, baker or mixologist , gift a recipe book paired with ingredients for one of the dishes or drinks. A few of our favorites include (of course!) Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails and the Eat Fit Cookbook (Molly’s note: I don’t make any money from the Eat Fit book collection; all proceeds benefit the Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit community initiative). $22-$35.

, gift a recipe book paired with ingredients for one of the dishes or drinks. A few of our favorites include (of course!) Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails and the Eat Fit Cookbook (Molly’s note: I don’t make any money from the Eat Fit book collection; all proceeds benefit the Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit community initiative). $22-$35. To help us slow down and prioritize : Currently on my nightstand: Essentialism by Greg McKeown and Stillness is the Key by Ryan Holiday, two books that serve as inspiration and how-to guides to help us focus more on what really matters. Discerning the ‘vital few from the trivial many’; slowing our minds and worlds enough to find greatness, self-mastery and focus. $25-27.

: Currently on my nightstand: Essentialism by Greg McKeown and Stillness is the Key by Ryan Holiday, two books that serve as inspiration and how-to guides to help us focus more on what really matters. Discerning the ‘vital few from the trivial many’; slowing our minds and worlds enough to find greatness, self-mastery and focus. $25-27. For journaling, Scriptura offers an array of gorgeous handmade leather journals ($60 and up); Lionheart Prints has a variety of whimsical notebook-style journals ($18 and up) that can provide the inspiration to capture thoughts from the day, moments of gratitude, and goals and visions for the future.

Wellness Gear, getting creative with gifts like the Acupressure set by Prosource Fit that provide the relaxation and energizing benefits of acupressure ($29.99), or TriggerPoint rollers with a 3D surface to help release muscle pain and tightness and increase circulation. $35 and up.

Recipe: Eat Fit Candied Cashews | Gluten Free, Low Carb

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 cup Swerve Granular

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups cashews (either raw or lightly toasted and salted are fine)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper. In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and coconut oil. Add Swerve, cinnamon and salt and stir continuously until well combined and the Swerve is completely dissolved. Take care not to overcook, as mixture may burn.

Add cashews and continue to stir over medium heat until well coated. The sauce will initially crystalize a bit when cashews are added, but give it time – the sauce will become creamy and cover the cashews well. Spread cashews onto prepared pan, spreading pecans to reduce clumping.

Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Allow to cool completely. Fridge or freeze any leftovers after 5 days.

Per serving: 190 calories, 16 grams fat, 5 grams saturated fat, 200 mg sodium, 9 grams carbohydrate, <7 grams net carbohydrate, 1 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 5 grams protein.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

