FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Tamica + Molly in the Kitchen with Swerve’s 3 Ingredient PB Cookies

We love it when nutritious is also incredibly simple. And with just 3 ingredients, these cookies couldn’t be simpler. They’re flourless, which means they have just two grams net carbs, plus they’re naturally gluten free, as well.

Make them at home (recipe below), pick ‘em up from FUEL Café + Market at Ochsner Fitness Center, or order ahead to stock up on a batch or two to keep on hand!

Makes 15 cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup crunchy peanut butter (or almond butter, cashew butter, etc)

1 large egg

1/2 cup Swerve Granular

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Mix until well combined.

Using a cookie scoop or your hands, form 15 one-inch balls and place on cookie sheet. Use a fork to press down and create a criss-cross pattern on the top.

Bake for 10-13 minutes until tops are golden brown. Let cool on the cookie sheet then enjoy!

Per serving: 110 calories, 9 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 75 mg sodium, 10 grams carbohydrate (2 grams net carbs), 1 gram fiber, 2 grams sugar, 5 grams protein

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.