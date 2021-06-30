FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Tamica + Molly in the Kitchen with Low Carb PB&J Mousse

A whipped mousse that’s fiber-rich and packed with heart-smart fats – but you wouldn’t even know it if we didn’t tell you. Low carb and naturally gluten-free, this PB&J Mousse still feels decadently indulgent.

Make it at home (recipe below), pick it up from FUEL Café + Market at Ochsner Fitness Center, or order ahead to stock up on a batch or two to keep on hand!

Low Carb PB&J Mousse | GF, Vegan

Makes 3-4 servings

Ingredients:

For the PB Mousse:

4 tablespoons chia seeds

1 cup almond milk, vanilla, unsweetened

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon Swerve Sweetener

1 cup canned coconut milk, unsweetened

2 1/2 tablespoons almond butter or peanut butter

For the Strawberry Jam:

2 1/2 cups fresh strawberries

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup Swerve Sweetener

1/2 teaspoon xanthan gum

For the Whipped Peanut Butter:

1 cup canned coconut milk, unsweetened

2 1/2 tablespoons almond butter or peanut butter

1 tablespoon Swerve Sweetener

Instructions:

For the PB Chia Mousse | Combine all ingredients in a food processor. Whip ingredients in a food processor for 30 seconds. Should be smooth and a bit fluffy. Transfer into a container and freeze for one hour, then refrigerate until ready to serve.

For the Strawberry Jam | In a large saucepan over medium heat, add strawberries and water. Mash berries with water then bring to a slow boil. Continue to cook strawberries down until excess water is cooked off, approximately five minutes.

Remove from heat and allow to cool. After about 10-15 minutes, add in xanthan gum and Swerve and stir until combined and Swerve has dissolved.

For the Whipped Peanut Butter | Refrigerate coconut milk for at least an hour. Put all ingredients in food processor and blend until smooth.

To Assemble | In a clear cup or bowl, layer approximately 3 ounces each of chia mousse, jam and whipped PB cream; serve chilled.

Per serving: 200-260 calories, 100-140 mg sodium, 20-26 grams carbs (4-6 grams net carbs), 5-7 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 4-6 grams protein.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.