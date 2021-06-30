FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Tamica + Molly in the Kitchen with Low Carb PB&J Mousse

FUELED Wellness with Molly

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A whipped mousse that’s fiber-rich and packed with heart-smart fats – but you wouldn’t even know it if we didn’t tell you. Low carb and naturally gluten-free, this PB&J Mousse still feels decadently indulgent.  

Make it at home (recipe below), pick it up from FUEL Café + Market at Ochsner Fitness Center, or order ahead to stock up on a batch or two to keep on hand!

Low Carb PB&J Mousse | GF, Vegan

Makes 3-4 servings  

Ingredients:

For the PB Mousse:

  • 4 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 1 cup almond milk, vanilla, unsweetened
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon Swerve Sweetener
  • 1 cup canned coconut milk, unsweetened
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons almond butter or peanut butter

For the Strawberry Jam:

  • 2 1/2 cups fresh strawberries
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/2 cup Swerve Sweetener
  • 1/2 teaspoon xanthan gum

For the Whipped Peanut Butter:

  • 1 cup canned coconut milk, unsweetened
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons almond butter or peanut butter
  • 1 tablespoon Swerve Sweetener

Instructions:

For the PB Chia Mousse | Combine all ingredients in a food processor. Whip ingredients in a food processor for 30 seconds. Should be smooth and a bit fluffy. Transfer into a container and freeze for one hour, then refrigerate until ready to serve.

For the Strawberry Jam | In a large saucepan over medium heat, add strawberries and water. Mash berries with water then bring to a slow boil. Continue to cook strawberries down until excess water is cooked off, approximately five minutes.

Remove from heat and allow to cool. After about 10-15 minutes, add in xanthan gum and Swerve and stir until combined and Swerve has dissolved.

For the Whipped Peanut Butter | Refrigerate coconut milk for at least an hour. Put all ingredients in food processor and blend until smooth.

To Assemble | In a clear cup or bowl, layer approximately 3 ounces each of chia mousse, jam and whipped PB cream; serve chilled.

Per serving: 200-260 calories, 100-140 mg sodium, 20-26 grams carbs (4-6 grams net carbs), 5-7 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 4-6 grams protein.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News