NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Football season is shifting into high gear, with tailgating and parties filling many of our weekends. And whether you’re the host or a guest, you just might be surprised at how appreciative people are to have fan-friendly food and drink that are nourishing, too. In today’s episode of FUELED, Chef Ryan Conn, executive chef of FUEL Café + Market at Ochsner Fitness Center, shares his version of Tailgate Tacos, which easily, seamlessly fit within Eat Fit nutritional parameters.

Tip: Set up a DIY ‘taco bar’ with corn tortillas (they’re incredibly low in sodium, and naturally gluten-free), along with diced or shredded lean proteins, veggies and pickled veggies for toppings, lime wedges, cilantro, avocado, crumbled goat cheese, and Greek yogurt (our favorite sour cream substitute).

We love this Spicy Korean Sauce, feel free to experiment with ingredients to make it your own:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup sesame seeds, white or black

1/2 cup Gochujang

1/4 cup toasted sesame oil

1 1/2 teaspoons unseasoned rice vinegar

1/4 cup Swerve Confectioners

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Instructions:

Toast sesame seeds in a skillet for 2-3 minutes over minute heat. Set the sesame seeds aside to cool.

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together Gochujang, sesame oil, rice vinegar, Swerve, and water. Add in the toasted sesame seeds and garlic. Allow the sauce to sit for a few hours in the refrigerator so the flavors really pull together. Add a drizzle to each taco, and use any leftovers on your favorite foods that love hot sauce!

