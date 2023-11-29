NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Why save it for the fall! We love this holiday-inspired dish from Chazzie Williams of Healthy Portions Meal Co anytime through the year!

Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecan Crisp Topping | GF, Low Carb, No Added Sugar

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

For the Sweet Potato Layer:

4 medium sweet potatoes, cooked and mashed (to yield approximately 2 ½ cups)

1/3 cup butter, melted (or vegan butter alternative)

1/4 cup whipping cream

1/4 cup Swerve Sugar Replacer

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ½ teaspoon cinnamon

For the Pecan Crisp Topping:

1 ½ cups pecans

1/4 cup Swerve Brown Sugar Replacer

1/4 cup butter or ghee (or vegan butter alternative)

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 ½ teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 1½-quart casserole dish with non-stick spray. Mash the cooked sweet potatoes in a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients for the sweet potato layer and use a whisk or electric mixer to blend until smooth. Transfer mixture to prepared casserole dish and smooth the top.

For the pecan crisp topping, use a food processor to make the chopping easier – just place all ingredients into your processor and pulse until a crumbly mixture forms. Don’t over-process or a nut butter will form! Alternatively, you can chop the pecans by hand then mix in the remaining ingredients.

Sprinkle all of the Pecan Crisp Topping over the sweet potato layer in the dish. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until filling is bubbly (you won’t see it but you’ll hear it!) and the topping is toasty brown. Allow to cool & enjoy!

