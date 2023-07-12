NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Healthy Meal Portions Co is passionate about wellness and nutrition. Owner Chazzie Williams and her team offer grab + go meals and meal prep subscriptions to meet a variety of health needs, including Keto, Low Carb, Low Fat, Paleo and Vegetarian. They’re also an Eat Fit partner, offering a wide range of Eat Fit approved dishes.

One of my personal favorites is their Honey Dijon Vinaigrette. Centered on pure, simple ingredients with no added sugar, this vinaigrette is spectacular on salads, a delish dip for veggies, and also makes a magnificent marinade for chicken or pork.

Check out this week’s menu here, and take a peek behind the scenes at Healthy Portions Meal Co, here.

Scroll down for more on how to order and where to pick up Healthy Portions.

Honey Dijon | GF, Low Carb, Zero Sugar

By Healthy Portions Meal Co

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar (or lemon juice)

1 tablespoon Swerve sweetener (or allulose syrup)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ cup mayonnaise (regular, avocado mayo, or light mayo can all be used)

Instructions:

In a medium bowl, whisk together all ingredients except mayonnaise. Add in mayonnaise and stir until well-combined.

More on Healthy Portions Meal Co:

How to order | Go to EatHealthyPortions.com to order. Click Order —> Meal Packs for a one-time order or click Order —> Subscription Meal Selection to start an Auto-Renew Plan.



Pick up | 1705 Hwy 59, Suite 9, Mandeville, LA 70448. Mon-Fri 8 AM – 3 PM. Delivery options available!

Check out this week’s menu | https://eathealthyportions.com/

*

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Healthy Portions Meal Co. Learn more about the variety of Eat Fit options at Healthy Portions Meal Co, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.