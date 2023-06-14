NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three frozen finds to help you beat the summertime heat while still being mindful of whole-body wellness.

Tip: use store-finder feature on product website to find retailers near you.

Chocolate-dipped ice cream bar | So Delicious no-sugar-added Dipped Vanilla Bean Bar

GF, dairy free, vegan

Ingredients: Organic coconut milk, chicory root, acacia gum, erythritol, vegetable glycerin, pea protein, guar gum, sea salt, monk fruit, chocolate coating (coconut oil, inulin, erythritol, cocoa, chocolate liquor, stevia)

Per bar: 140 calories, 13 grams fat, 12 grams total carb (1 gram net carb), 6 grams fiber, 0 added sugar

Freezer pops | Good Pops Organic Freezer Pops with 100% Fruit Juice

GF, dairy free, vegan

Flavors: cherry limeade, fruit punch, concord grape

Ingredients: water, organic fruit juices, organic guar gum, fruit and vegetable juice for color

Per pop: 25-40 calories, 0 fat, 6-9 grams carbohydrate, 6-8 grams sugar

Ice cream by the pint | Mammoth Creameries

GF, low carb

Ingredients include: cream, xylitol, peanut butter, butter, vanilla, pink himalayan sea salt

Per serving (2/3 cup): 350 calories, 12 grams carbs, 2 grams net carbs, 5 grams protein

