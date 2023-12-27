NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Discovered in the 1950’s, SAMe is available as a prescription medication in European countries, and classed as a dietary supplement in the United States. Our bodies produce SAMe naturally; supplementing with additional SAMe may help to improve symptoms of depression.

In today’s FUELED Wellness + Nutrition, we’re sharing details to help determine if SAMe may be a fit for you.

The American Psychiatric Association notes that supplementing with SAMe can be an alternative to conventional antidepressants, particularly for individuals looking for natural and/or holistic therapies. SAMe may also be useful aid for the treatment for depression, especially for people who can’t tolerate other medications.

Just how SAMe works is still unclear, but it appears that SAMe helps to increase the production of dopamine and serotonin.

What it is: SAMe (S-adenosyl-L-methionine) is naturally produced in the body; helps to regulate hormones and maintain cellular health.

Typical Dosage: 400 to 1,600 mg daily has been shown to significantly improve symptoms of depression. Best taken on an empty stomach, 30-60 minutes before meals or two hours after meals.

Added bonus: SAMe may help to reduce symptoms of osteoarthritis, perhaps as effectively as anti-inflammatory medications. Give it at least a month to see if you experience any benefit.

Caution: Do not take SAMe in combination with other antidepressants. Not recommended for individuals with bipolar disorder. As always, discuss with physician and/or pharmacist before beginning a new supplement regime.

Challenging or traumatic events, extreme stress, or going through a major illness can increase one’s risk of experiencing depression. If you’re experiencing symptoms of depression, please consult with a trusted healthcare professional who can recommend plan for diagnosis and treatment. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 by dialing 988.

Want more? Here’s a systematic review of SAMe studies that tracked efficacy for more than 1,000 subjects.

