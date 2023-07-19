NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We never need much of an excuse to eat a sno-ball. And when the ‘feels like’ temperature is in the triple digits, it just feels like it’s the right thing to do.

Spoiler alert: Most sno-balls are – like king cake and other New Orleans traditions – the type of thing that’s best as an occasional indulgence. They’re typically loaded with sugar (some 60-plus grams of added sugar), and many have artificial food dyes and flavors.

Sugar-free sno-balls are available at many, if not most, sno-ball stands. These are a decent alternative, but most are artificially sweetened with aspartame (Equal) or sucralose (Splenda), and often still have artificial colors.

Here’s the rundown on three sno-ball stands serving up better-for-you icy treats that you’ve gotta try. All are women-owned, offering handmade, small batch, artisan sno-balls.

Nectar + Ice | 3304 Green Acres Rd Unit B, Metairie, LA 70003

With options specifically designed for vegans, halal diners, and those with food allergies, Nectar + Ice offers a monkfruit-sweetened sno-ball with less than a teaspoon-ish of added sugar (from agave) per serving. And the ‘icing’ on these beautiful, good-for-you treats: every sno-ball is topped with a beautiful little edible flower.

Imperial Woodpecker | 3511 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

All-natural, house-made flavors like Strawberry-Basil, Pineapple-Cilantro, Watermelon-Jalapeno, sweetened with natural cane sugar and natural fruit juices. Sugar-free flavors like grape and wedding cake are also available.

Chance in Hell | 4205 Burgundy St, New Orleans, LA 70117

All handmade, small-batch and seasonal. Made with real fruit, sweetened with cane sugar (not high fructose corn syrup), with no artificial colors or flavors.

