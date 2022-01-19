FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Smoothie King to Fuel Your Purpose

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition has a new sponsor! If you haven’t been into a Smoothie King in a while, we encourage you to treat yourself and see all that they offer – there’s truly something to fit every need. Here’s the 411 on how and why Smoothie King aligns with our nutritional values.

As an Ochsner Eat Fit partner, more than 20 Smoothie King smoothies fit the Eat Fit nutritional criteria as-is; another dozen smoothies fit with slight modifications, see the full list at smoothieking.com/eatfit.

Smoothie King offers smoothies designed to fuel any purpose, from vegan to keto to performance fueling and recovery.

What makes a smoothie Eat Fit?

Each 20-ounce smoothie contains 20+ grams protein, fiber and/or fat, providing staying power to serve as a stand-alone meal or snack.

Unsweetened almond milk or oat milk in place of any fruit juices.

Includes only naturally-occurring sugars from whole fruit, Greek yogurt and milk.

Molly’s personal favorite is the Slim-N-Trim Veggie, add unsweetened almond milk and Greek yogurt in place of juice and banana.

Smoothie King’s Clean Blend list of ingredients includes wholesome, nutrient-dense foods:

Whole fruits + organic vegetables, including

Raspberries, tart cherries, wild blueberries and more, all with no sugar added, with the option for unsweetened strawberries as well.

Organic carrots, kale, spinach, ginger

Pumpkin puree

Matcha green tea

Protein options include Sunwarrior Plant-Based Protein Powder

Greek yogurt, plain, no sugar added

Unsweetened almond milk or oatmilk, by Califia Farms

Almond butter

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD.

See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.